We continue adapting to life as we now know it during this coronavirus pandemic.
The Camas Prairie Pioneers Association spring meeting, scheduled for the first Sunday in May, has been canceled. The fall gathering, the first Sunday in October will, hopefully, take place as scheduled. So please, mark that first Sunday in October and come join in a potluck dinner and interesting program about Camp Mysterious and other Glenwood history. You need not be descended from a Camas Prairie and vicinity pioneer family to attend and join, just have an interest in local history. If anyone has information that has been passed down to them from their parents and grandparents regarding Camp Mysterious, please contact the association president Jerry Dean.
Another adaptation to our current situation is that the Glenwood Community Church hasn’t been able to meet and worship in person. You can still join in on Sundays at 11 a.m. at least through May 3 to hear and see Pastor Butch Hallenbeck’s live service on the church Facebook page. Just go to www.facebook.com/glenwoodpmcc. You do not need a Facebook account to view the services.
Gov. Inslee has ordered all schools to remain closed through the rest of this school year. Please stay tuned to hear from Glenwood School Superintendent Heather Gimlin on how students and teachers will proceed from here.
We’ve been reading and hearing about the talented sewers who have been diligently making face masks to assist medical personnel in our area due to shortages of needed personal protection equipment. Cathy Biber has been making dozens of masks which she has donated to Klickitat Valley Health in Goldendale and Skyline Hospital in White Salmon. I think some of the ladies from the quilting group have also been busy making masks to donate. Many of us saw Judy Schillings’ handiwork at the post office, where our post office manager was wearing one of Judy’s creations.
Thank you, ladies, for giving so generously of your time, fabric, and great sewing skills.
While so many are staying close to home during this state-wide shutdown, this would be a great time to go online and complete the 2020 census. It’s a very easy process and will help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states, counties, and communities each year. Census results also determine how many seats in Congress each state is allowed. Please do this for our community, county, and state. It just takes a few minutes. You can access the questionnaire at www.2020census.gov.
Contact Mary Peirce at 1-509-364-3344.
