WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Bingen Fire Department training drill, 6:30 p.m., Bingen Fire Hall.
Mt. View Grange No. 98 meeting, potluck at 6 p.m., meeting to follow, Grange Hall, White Salmon
Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
Senior meal, noon, Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Public is welcome.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Trout Lake First Presbyterian Church.
Pilates Fitness Class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Bingen. Contact Caroline Elliott 509-637-3162.
Senior Exercise, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Pioneer Center, White Salmon.
Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m., High Prairie Community Center.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-6), 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Community Library.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Glenwood School; 1 to 1:30 p.m., Husum Post Office; 2 to 3 p.m., Rhine Village, White Salmon.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Lyle Merc; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lyle School; 1:45 to 3 p.m., Dallesport Church of Christ.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
Lyle Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Lyle fire hall.
Jazzercise, 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
Christian Singles Fellowship, 7 to 9 p.m., Nazarene Church, Hood River.
Trout Lake Grange meeting, meeting, 7 p.m., Trout Lake Grange Hall. For information call 395-2737.
AA meetings, 7 p.m., Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.
Hood River Art Club meeting, 10 a.m., Christian Alliance Church, Hood River. Open to all media and artistic abilities; bring your own supplies. For information call 493-2272 or 541-354-3161.
White Salmon Valley School District Board of Directors meeting, 7 p .m.
Toddler Storytime for ages 18 to 36 months, 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Library.
Free Tai Chi Classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m., basement of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen.
Got harmony? Join in women’s and men’s groups singing 4-part harmony. No need to read music, lessons provided, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, Harmony of the Gorge and Wind-Masters Choruses.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Mill A School; 1 to 3 p.m., Carson Elementary.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 10 a.m. to noon, Appleton Post Office; 1:15 to 3:30 p.m., Klickitat Mini Park.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
Al-Anon meeting, noon, Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River.
AA meetings, noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Salmon.
Hood River Sportsman’s Club trap shooting, 6 to 10 p.m., off Tucker Road at Tucker Bridge, Hood River.
Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
Pre-Walking Babies storytime (ages 0 to 18 months), 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Community Library.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Family Storytime (all ages), 10:30, White Salmon Library.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
AA meetings, 7 p.m., Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.
MONDAY, JAN. 27
Senior meal, noon, Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Public is welcome.
White Salmon/Bingen NA, open meeting, 8-9 p.m., downstairs in Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.
Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
Heart of Hospice Bereavement Support Group meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Mill Creek Point, The Dalles. For information call 541-386-1942.
Senior Exercise, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Pioneer Center, White Salmon.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Underwood Community Center.
TUESDAY, JAN. 28
Klickitat County Commission meeting, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., county courthouse, Goldendale.
Skamania County Commission meeting, 10 a.m., courthouse in Stevenson.
Rotary Club, noon, United Methodist Church, White Salmon.
White Salmon TOPS meeting, 10:30 a.m., Columbia Bank meeting room. For info: jscallow3@gmail.com.
White Salmon Volunteer Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., fire hall.
Skyline Hospital board meeting, 6 p.m., Skyline Hospital, White Salmon.
Mid-Columbia Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Hood River. Visitors welcome.
Programs for Peaceful Living support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m. For information call 493-1533.
Jazzercise, 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
AA meeting, noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Salmon.
Klickitat Community Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Klickitat School library.
Toddler Storytime for ages 18 to 36 months, 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Library.
Teen Book Club (ages 12-18), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., White Salmon Library.
Barre class, 8:15 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon.
Senior meal, noon, Lyle Lions Community Center. Public is welcome.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Wishram School; 10:45 to 11 a.m., Wishram Heights; 1 to 3 p.m., Klickitat School.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Senior meal, noon, Pioneer Center, White Salmon.
Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
on call 541-387-6344.
Grief Support Group meeting, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Providence Hospice of the Gorge, 1795 8th St. (Hawk’s Ridge Assisted Living Facility, Hood River. For information call 541-387-6449.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Trout Lake First Presbyterian Church.
Pilates Fitness Class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Contact Caroline Elliott 509-637-3162.
Senior Exercise, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Pioneer Center, White Salmon.
Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m., High Prairie Community Center.
Preschool Storytime (ages 3-6), 10:30 p.m., White Salmon Community Library.
Soroptimist of Mt. Adams meeting, 5:15 p.m., Umpqua Bank basement meeting room, White Salmon.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Trout Lake School; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Trout Lake Grange.
