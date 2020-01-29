THURSDAY, JAN. 30

Jazzercise, 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.

AA meetings, 7 p.m., Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.

Hood River Art Club meeting, 10 a.m., Christian Alliance Church, Hood River. Open to all media and artistic abilities; bring your own supplies.

Toddler Storytime for ages 18 to 36 months, 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Library.

Free Tai Chi Classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m., basement of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen.

Got harmony? Join in women’s and men’s groups singing 4-part harmony. No need to read music, lessons provided, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, Harmony of the Gorge and Wind-Masters Choruses.

Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 9 to 10 a.m., Carson daycare; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Carson Mobile Home Park.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

AA meetings, noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Salmon.

Zumba Class, 8:30 a.m., Bingen School Inn, corner of Cedar and Humboldt, Bingen. For information, 509-637-0270.

Hood River Sportsman’s Club trap shooting, 6 to 10 p.m., off Tucker Road at Tucker Bridge, Hood River.

Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.

Pre-Walking Babies storytime (ages 0 to 18 months), 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Community Library.

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Lyle Lions Club breakfast, Lyle Lions Community Center, 7 to 10:00 a.m. Adults, $7; children 6-12, $4, 5 and under free. Endless pancakes, everyone welcome.

Family Storytime (all ages), 10:30, White Salmon Library.

SUNDAY, FEB. 2

AA meetings, 7 p.m., Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.

MONDAY, FEB. 3

Senior meal, noon, Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Public is welcome.

White Salmon/Bingen NA, open meeting, 8-9 p.m., downstairs in Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.

West Klickitat Posse Saddle Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., posse grounds, Snowden Road, White Salmon. For information call 493-2912 or 493-3829.

Husum Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Husum station.

Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.

White Salmon Lions bi-monthly meeting. Call Rudy Dierickx, 541-490-1442, for information.

Husum/BZ Community Council meeting, 7 p.m., Husum Fire Hall.

Senior Exercise, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Pioneer Center, White Salmon.

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Underwood Community Center.

Lyle Lions Club meeting, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:30 meeting. Everyone welcome.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Klickitat County Commission meeting, 9:30 to 5 p.m., county courthouse, Goldendale.

Skamania County Commission meeting, 10 a.m., courthouse in Stevenson.

Rotary Club meeting, noon, United Methodist Church, White Salmon.

White Salmon TOPS meeting, 10:30 a.m., Columbia Bank meeting room, White Salmon. For information: jscallow3@gmail.com.

Bingen City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Bingen City Hall.

Port of Klickitat meeting, 4:30 p.m., port offices, Bingen Point.

Programs for Peaceful Living support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

 Jazzercise, 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.

AA meeting, noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Salmon.

Zumba Class, 6 p.m., Bingen School Inn, corner of Cedar and Humboldt, Bingen. For information, 509-637-0270.

Toddler Storytime for ages 18 to 36 months, 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Library.

Barre class, 8:15 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon.

Senior Lunch, noon, Lyle Lions community Center. Doors open early, lunch served at noon. Donation $3.50 for 60 and over, others $6.50. Everyone welcome.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Senior meal, noon, Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Public is welcome.

Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.

Pilates Fitness Class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Contact Caroline Elliott 509-637-3162.

Senior Exercise, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Pioneer Center, White Salmon.

Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m., High Prairie Community Center.

Preschool Storytime (ages 3-6), 10:30 p.m., White Salmon Community Library.

Soroptimist of Mt. Adams meeting, 5:15 p.m., Umpqua Bank basement meeting room, White Salmon.

