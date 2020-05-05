The COVID-19 Gorge Community Response Fund, established by the United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the Healthy Gorge Initiative, has awarded more than $62,000 in grants within the past month to 13 local nonprofits to address the immediate needs faced by these organizations and their clients. The Fund will continue to review applications on a weekly basis and award funds while they are available.
Grants have been given to the Hood River Adult Center, FISH Food Bank, Backpacks 4 Kids, Windy River Gleaners, Youth Empowerment Shelter, White Salmon Education Foundation, Meals on Wheels - The Dalles, Hope Clinic, Columbia Gorge Food bank, Washington Gorge Action Program, Mid Columbia Senior Center, Double Mountain Foundation and Haven. These funds will help with various needs throughout the community including supporting the increasing demands for food for all ages, providing baby supplies such as diapers and wipes, assisting with mask-making efforts, providing staff for mental/behavior health support and supporting response to increase in domestic violence issues.
How can we help our fellow Gorge community members in the wake of COVID-19? The COVID-19 Gorge Community Response Fund has been funded through the generosity of PacificSource, the Columbia Gorge Health Council, the Oregon Community Foundation and many compassionate individuals throughout our community. Financial donations to this fund are still urgently needed to help agencies provide food, shelter and other necessities to children, the elderly and others in need.
To donate online, go to www.unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org/give. If you prefer to send a check or money order, please make it payable to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge and mail it to our office headquarters: PO Box 2, Hood River, OR 97031. These donations will make a difference in our local community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.