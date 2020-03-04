Skyline Hospital’s emergency department renovation project is on schedule for start of construction in early July, according to the chief executive officer of Klickitat County Hospital District No. 2.
Skyline CEO Robb Kimmes said the Hospital District has hired Howard S. Wright Construction, of Portland, as its general contractor for the project, which has a construction budget of $6.3 million. Kimmes said the district has secured the financing it needed to begin construction.
Last fall, the district avoided possible expense and delay when it received approval from the Washington Department of Enterprise Services to hire a general contractor as opposed to having to bid out the entire project, Kimmes said.
“The general contractor is now involved in the final design phase in an effort to better control project costs,” Kimmes noted.
The total project budget is $7 million. It includes $536,000 for architectural design and engineering, and architectural oversight by Blue Room Architects, Spokane. Estimated completion date is summer-fall 2021.
Kimmes said the emergency department (ED) renovation will be completed in three phases, “to ensure continued 24/7 emergency care to the community. There will be no disruption to ED services at Skyline.”
The new emergency department, space-wise, will be twice as big as the existing ED, and include more exam rooms and im-proved patient flow, privacy, and security. The ED in use today was built in 1996.
“The project includes adding on approximately 2,500 square feet of new construction to the south side of the current ED, then renovating the existing ED space,” Kimmes said. “It’s being designed with the waiting room and two exam rooms on the south side with windows taking advantage of the views down the Gorge.”
Also significantly, the project calls for replacing the heating, cooling, and air-handling systems in older parts of the hospital, installing a second emergency power backup generator, and relocating the laboratory department.
A redesigned emergency department also is expected to have an impact on Skyline’s revenues, according to information in an application for funding assistance submitted to Klickitat County by the Skyline Foundation on behalf of the Hospital District.
Skyline officials believe that, by addressing issues of patient and work flow in the ED through renovation of the hospital’s facilities, “Skyline has the potential to increase revenue by $1.32 million.” That’s according to a clinical and operational assessment of Skyline’s ED conducted in 2016-17 by a third-party health-care consulting firm, Stroudwater Associates.
The project, from an economic standpoint, is an attempt to recapture 30% or more of the health-care market share that is currently going elsewhere for health care.
“More than 30 percent of the market share (as many as 1,700 individuals) are bypassing Skyline Hospital during a time of emergency in order to be seen as at a neighboring hospital in Oregon,” the application stated, citing the Washington State Hospital Association as its source.
Moreover, the Hospital District anticipates it will need to hire an additional 4.5 full-time equivalent employees to staff the newly renovated/expanded ED. Skyline already has a major economic impact on this community. It employs some 160 people and has an annual payroll in excess of $11 million.
Still, the greater hope is these enhanced medical facilities will serve as an additional reason for new businesses to locate here or for existing concerns to expand operations and employment opportunities.
“[T]his project is not meant to create new businesses; however, we know that the financial sustainability of the hospital relies on our ability to attract a full market share of clients from our service area...,” stated Skyline Foundation’s application to the County. “Additionally, there is a case to be made that the hospital’s sustainability is essential to the overall health of local businesses, such as Insitu, which attract employees from around the world.”
The Hospital District is financing the $6.3 million project primarily with $5 million it secured in October 2017 through refinancing existing bonded indebtedness.
The district’s fundraising arm, Skyline Foundation, through its Expanding on Excellence Capital Campaign launched in July 2017, has secured another $1.4 million in project funding from local giving, special events, and various charitable foundations, as well as through the State of Washington 2019-21 Capital Budget and a tax program operated by Klickitat County.
The County Board of Commissioners officially awarded the project $250,000 from the Distressed County Sales and Use Tax Infrastructure Improvement Program in January.
Under this program, the County Treasurer deducts .09% of sales and use taxes the County collects from the amount of tax it would otherwise pay over to the State Department of Revenue. The money is set aside in a designated County fund and “may only be used to finance public facilities serving economic development in rural counties and finance personnel in economic development offices,” per RCW 82.14.370.
The ED renovation project is being managed by the Department of Enterprise Services Energy Program, according to DES communications manager Jennifer Reynolds.
Under RCW 39.35A and C, the DES Energy Program follows the public works procurement process by issuing an Request For Qualifications (RFQ) to select qualified energy service companies for energy auditing and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The RFQ is issued at the start of the biennium and master contracts are issued to the qualified firms.
“When a public entity like Klickitat County Hospital District needs an energy renovation, they can come to the DES Energy Program and ask for assistance. The DES Energy Program enters into an interagency agreement with the public entity and then they can select a contractor from our list,” Reynolds explained. “The DES Energy Program assigns a project manager to assist them through the process.”
She said the DES Energy Program manages the contract and provides technical expertise along the way.
“Once the contractor is selected, they submit a proposal that guarantees the total project cost, energy savings and performance,” Reynolds added.
