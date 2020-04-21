The Port of Hood River has announced that intermittent, single-lane closures are planned for the interstate bridge, daytimes through May 1.
Crews will be doing bridge deck welding, resulting in closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays Monday, April 20 through Friday, May 1 as welding crews work to perform biannual maintenance and repair welding to the bridge’s grated steel deck.
Flaggers will direct traffic around the moving work zone. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected, depending on traffic volume.
For more information, call 541-386-1645 or email porthr@gorge.net.
Cascade Locks — Bridge of the Gods will be closed nightly through Tuesday, May 12 from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Bridge truss repairs will be taking place. The bridge will remain open on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the closure. Emergency response personnel will be allowed across as quickly as possible.
For more information, visit the Port of Cascade Locks website, portofcascadelocks.org.
