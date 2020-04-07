Washington Gov. Jay Inslee extended the Proclamation 20-25 “Stay Home – Stay Healthy,” stating that the extended proclamation shall remain in effect through May 4.
Inslee stated, “Public gatherings remain banned and non-essential businesses may reopen May 5. If gatherings are held in violation of the order, individuals are encouraged to notify their local police department. Do not call 911.”
To report potential violations of the Governor’s proclamation people are encouraged to fill out the form at app.smartsheet.com. This report will be forwarded to the appropriate agency to review the violation of the appropriate response (The original proclamation was as follows:
“All people in Washington State shall immediately (March 23, 2020) cease leaving their home or place of residence except: (1) to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or (2) for employment in essential business services.”
“Effective midnight on March 25, 2020, all non-essential businesses in Washington State shall cease operations except for performing basic minimum operations. All essential businesses are encouraged to remain open and maintain operations but must establish and implement social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Washington State Department of Health Guidelines.”
