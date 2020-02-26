Members of the community gathered Saturday night at the Goldendale Grange to welcome the newest deputy assigned to the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Profi.
Profi, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois-mix who can understand commands in Dutch, German, and English, received a proper ceremony, which was attended by members of the public and law enforcement officers from around the region. Because he came from Europe, Profi was both sworn-in as a K-9 deputy and granted citizenship at the ceremony.
Klickitat County Deputy Gaven Marble was also sworn-in Saturday as Profi’s official K-9 handler. Marble, along with his four-footed partner attended a ten-week, 400-hour training course near Centralia, where the two learned how to operate as a unit. There, Profi received his patrol certification, which means he can perform area and subject searches. He can search out subject tracks, lost person tracks, and provide protection for the handler, and can bite on command, Marble said.
Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer explained the program was initially organized after Marble began to speak up in favor of adopting one.
“He came to us relatively as a new deputy, lateraled in, and right off the bat he started talking about a K-9 program,” Songer said. “And on his own he went out and did research … talked the program through it and we talked about it as an administration and said, ‘yes there is a need for a k-9 unit in our department,’ because not only could it save an officer’s life, or a citizen’s life, but if somebody gets lost, this dog could find them.”
Songer estimated the cost of the program so far has run around $28,000 for the purchase of the unit, the training and the supplies. The Klickitat County Board of County Commissioners had approved $16,672 last year for the purchase of the dog and the training program.
Songer expressed gratitude to community sponsors of the program and emphasized that donations are still being accepted.
“It’s going to be an ongoing program, and the reason for that is, the budget is earmarked for the K9. If some tragedy occurred, and bless God that doesn’t happen, but if Profi was disabled or wasn’t able to perform any longer, we’d be able to immediately replace Profi with another dog,” Songer said.
Songer said funds would also be used to maintain the program throughout its duration.
After Sheriff Songer pinned Profi’s deputy badge on his vest, Marble gave a presentation to the audience, which addressed the unit’s abilities, the training program, the need for a K-9 unit and how Profi will function in the line of duty.
Marble explained that he was probably mixed with a German Shepherd, due to the fur, but his mentality derives from his Malinois side.
“He’s about 74 pounds right now; we need to thicken him up just a shade, and he does love the bite game,” Marble said, his partner chewing on a chew toy.
Marble said the vendor which purchased the unit, Code 4 Canine LLC, has a rigorous selection process under which it determined the right unit through criteria that looks heavily at the sociability and the build of the unit.
The training they went through was a success, with Profi completing his certification “about eight and a half weeks through the ten-week class,” Marble said.
“He was the highest scoring dog in the class,” Marble said.
Marble explained the need in Klickitat County for a K-9 unit. “There’s not a single patrol dog east of the Clark County Line and the Multnomah County line in Oregon or Washington until you get to us,” Marble said. “That is a huge area.”
Marble explained the County has the second most traveled North-South drug corridor on the West Coast behind Interstate 5, U.S. 97.
Profi will also be trained for narcotics detection, Marble said, although details on that are still being finalized.
Profi started his assignment, performing patrol duty with his handler on Dec. 24. Each week, Profi gets an average of four hours per week of training in the discipline he is certified in, Marble explained. When he isn’t at work, the dog lives at home with Marble and his family.
Marble answered questions shortly after the presentation ended. One audience member asked how the dog can determine between an individual suspected of a crime and an individual who is the subject of a search and rescue, to which Marble responded, saying, “We don’t train him to bite on a find. He only bites when I tell him to.”
Marble gives commands in multiple languages, learned by the unit during training. He also uses an electric collar when the dog is being, well, less-than obedient.
People were even allowed to approach Profi and pet him after the presentation, but Marble left with some advice for the audience: “ask before you can pet.”
