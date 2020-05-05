Klickitat County has been awarded Federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Klickitat County has been chosen to receive $12,329 and an additional CARES allocation of $17,578 to supplement food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, the Jewish Federations of North America, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA and United Way Worldwide. Local boards are charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of representatives from Klickitat County, local churches, United Way, the American Red Cross and the homeless will determine how the funds awarded to Klickitat County are to be distributed among the food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant with the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits with 501 (c) status or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and /or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board of directors. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Klickitat County has received Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously. Those funds have been allocated to local food banks and shelter programs.
Public and private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact Leslie Naramore at Washington Gorge Action Programs office 509-493-2662 or 800-755-1192 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Thursday, May 21, 2020 by 4:00 p.m.
