The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with The Public Health Department released clarifications regarding recreational activities in the county May 14. The new clarification opens up additional low-risk sports and activities, which offer an opportunity to enjoy local activities while continuing to maintain a safe distance and keep all of our residents healthy.
Outdoor recreation and sports that are addressed in this release include: “Staffed outdoor tennis facilities (public and private), guided ATV tours, paddle sports, horseback riding guided fishing, as well as go-kart tracks, ORV/motocross facilities and participant-only motorsports and other substantially similar activities.”
The clarification breaks down each activity and gives guidelines for safe operation. Whether you are a business owner or a customer we recommend reading through the guidelines as they give great recommendations that will keep the customers and staff healthy.
"Our ultimate goal for Klickitat County residents is to stay safe and healthy," said a press release. "Enjoying local activities is the best option versus going to other areas.
"Other counties have not been as fortunate. For example, to the north in Yakima County are still dealing with a significant daily increase in positive cases. Staying local for all non-essential activities will help all of our counties and reduce the risk of additional cases in our community."
Details are available online at www.governor.wa.gov.
