From KCSS Director Sharon Carter --
"Klickitat County Senior Services congregate senior meal sites in White Salmon-Goldendale-Lyle-Klickitat-Trout Lake, exercise groups, card groups, group shopping trips, etc. are suspended until further notice. The recommendation from our health authorities have been to suspend group gatherings for at least 4 weeks.
"We will continue to provide Home Delivered Meals and are working on some other systems for checking on seniors that we would normally see in person. We also continue to provide multiple other services and are consulting with the Health officer and local health providers on the best way to help those in our community and also try to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus to those most vulnerable."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.