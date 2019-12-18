A letter from a group of three local officials and one state senator proposing an increase on the tolls collected on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge made its way to the Port of Hood River office, according to Bingen Mayor Betty Barnes, who presented the letter to Bingen’s City Council during a Dec. 3 council meeting.
“I sent a copy of a letter that [State Senator Curtis King, Klickitat County Commissioner David Sauter, White Salmon Mayor David Poucher, and I] wrote to the Port of Hood River, suggesting maybe some ways to set money aside that totally goes toward replacement of the bridge to show that we’re buying in to recognizing that Hood River has tried to do that, where they raised the bridge cost. It goes into maintenance and replacement but unfortunately our bridge is at such an age and at such a condition that the maintenance is just sucking the majority of that out,” Barnes said.
Barnes continued to note the proposals laid out were intended for “possibly looking at increasing the cost of crossing the bridge now and setting that aside totally for [replacement], and that would help, I know the State of Washington, to help them fund money to the bridge and it would help Oregon as well and also the federal government because they all want to see buy-in from the local people.”
“This is not a decision, this is a discussion point. So this is only to get the discussion going,” Barnes concluded, noting that the goal is to provide a source of revenue specifically for replacement efforts. Barnes also noted that the signers were acting as individuals in official roles and that it was a group effort among the four officials.
“We decided it is what we should do to have a united front. We’re all supportive and in step with each other,” said Barnes.
The letter, dated Nov. 15, proposes a 50-cent hike on tolls collected in cash, a 25-cent increase on tolls collected through a Breezeway account, and proportionate increases in toll rates for large trucks and semi-trucks.
The letter also puts forward a proposal to establish a “bridge authority group to operate and maintain the bridge.” According to the letter, the signers proposed that six representatives (two from Hood River and Klickitat counties, three from the cities of Bingen, White Salmon, and Hood River, and one from the Port of Hood River) would make up the group.
“These are just our proposals to keep the process moving forward. The greater discussion on when the bridge authority would be established is something that we can discuss in the upcoming months,” The letter concluded.
John Everitt, president of the Port Com-mission and to whom the letter was addressed, said the current bridge, nearing 100 years of age and beyond its design life, is presenting rapidly accelerating maintenance and repair costs, and that the concurrent costs for the new bridge are far beyond what the current bridge toll revenue could provide.
“Two Port Commissioners and several members of staff were able to meet with signers of the letter earlier this week, excepting Senator King, and it was a very positive meeting. Again, these are early days, the composition and structure of the eventual group tasked with accomplishing the next phase of bridge replacement is not set. Certainly all the signatories of the letter are integral to that effort, other agencies and people as well. In addition the full Port of Hood River Commission has yet to discuss the proposals,” Everitt wrote in an email.
“The group agreed to meet again in January to continue discussions about structure and strategy to advance the project through the next phase. Those discussions will surely include more detailed analysis of a bi-state authority or other project delivery structure,” Everitt continued.
Poucher and Sauter, along with Barnes, volunteer with the Port of Hood River’s Environmental Impact Statement working group, which is a discussion body that aims to help the team managing the replacement project with the review of the environmental impacts. According to the Port of Hood River’s website, the group’s members “provide guidance and information to the project team (Port of Hood River staff and consultants) on key inputs to the analysis and recommendations as the environmental document is developed.”
Senator King is the Ranking Minority Member of the Senate Transportation Committee. The Enterprise reached out to the Senator’s office for comment but had not received comment by press time.
The last toll increase on the Hood Rive-White Salmon Interstate Bridge took effect Feb. 1 2018, when port officials increased the toll from $1 to $2 for cash-paying customers while smaller increases were established for BreezeBy customers. The Port Commission dedicated 100% of the new toll revenue to the Port’s Bridge Repair & Replacement Fund, a press release noted.
As of October, the bridge is still in the first phase of the replacement project, in which the agency is overseeing the conducting of an environmental impact statement. That part of the replacement project is scheduled for a fourth quarter 2020 completion, with Everitt estimating 60% completion of the first phase.
The original work on the EIS was accomplished and funded by the Washington side; the State of Oregon is funding the current push to complete the EIS through a $5 million grant to the Port of Hood River, Everitt wrote.
Everitt also explained the letter regards efforts to progress through the next phase, which is projected to begin the first quarter of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.