Could you imagine brushing shoulders with politicians as a high schooler?
That’s exactly what three local-area students did on a recent trip to Olympia.
Traveling as a part of the Our Klickitat Prevention Coalition, Klickitat student Xavier Barker, Glenwood student Seaera White and Columbia High School student Caleb Sayler attended “Gorge-ous Night in Olympia” a reception-based gathering of public and private sector representatives from both sides of the Columbia river that occurs on a yearly basis at the Capitol building in Olympia.
There they had the chance to meet one-on-one with District 14 reps. Gina Mosbrucker and Chris Corry, as well as state senator Curtis King.
“Our Klickitat Prevention Coalition participated this year as an opportunity for youth to become familiar with the capitol and our District 14 legislators,” said Our Klickitat Coordinator Tammy Kaufman.
“Our hosts [the legislators] were particularly gracious and gave the youth a great tour and some one-on-one time which is so valuable during this very busy short [legislative] session,” Kaufman continued.
Barker said that, during the Feb. 5 trip, what was most interesting to him was being able to walk around inside the Capitol.
“It was my first time going inside of the Washington Capitol building. It is an experience most youth don’t have the chance to get. I’m lucky I got to go,” Barker said.
”I was awed by the architecture of the main building. There was so much fine detail that it took a few rounds looking around to take everything in. The main building was also much bigger than expected, and it was mostlymade from what seems like marble. We also got a special tour and got to go to places in the building our guide can’t even go,” said Barker. “It was an amazing trip.”
Kaufman said the youths did not arrive at the capitol with any agenda, and that rather the trip was educational in nature.
“The kids were just floored when they got up to meet them [the legislators],” Kaufman said.
“I wasn’t expecting to be meeting a bunch a political figures, but it was a beneficial experience to say the least. I have some family in the political field so it wasn’t too new, but it was nice to meet Mr. King and Mrs. Mosbrucker and see what they are doing with their position,” said Barker.
“I loved meeting the legislators. It gave me a great view into the laws and policies we feel the effect of every day… and it was amazing talking to people who dedicate their time to learning topics so intensively to help people,” White said.
Our Klickitat also had an educational role to play at the reception. There, Kaufman and the students had a chance to promote the message of Our Klickitat Prevention Coalition, whose aim is to prevent youth substance abuse across Klickitat County.
Tammara Tippel, executive director of the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber sponsored four seats in the van to take the group to the capitol.
Kaufman said this was the first time Our Klickitat sponsored youths to attend the reception at the State Capitol.
“Gorge-ous Night in Olympia” is put on by the OneGorge Advocacy Group, which raises awareness about regional legislative issues from both sides of the river in a collaborative effort to bring topics of interest from Gorge residents to legislators.
OneGorge holds not just one of these receptions, but also organizes a parallel program at the Oregon Capitol in Salem on a yearly basis
