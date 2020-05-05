Bingen-White Salmon Police
April 27-May 2
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 28 — White Salmon — Threats reported; subject warned.
May 1 — White Salmon — Harassment reported.
May 2 — White Salmon — Subject contacted and warned regarding threats made.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 27 — White Salmon — Subject advised no pedestrians are allowed on the bridge.
April 28 — Bingen — Subject advised parks are closed.
April 30 — White Salmon — Subject advised no pedestrians are allowed on the bridge.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 27 — White Salmon — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended III.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 1 — White Salmon — Attempted scam reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 1 — Bingen — Male arrested on a warrant.
Other:
April 28 — White Salmon — Littering reported; subject warned.
April 30 — White Salmon — Male cited for littering.
Hood River County Sheriff
April 21-30
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 23 — Wy’east Road — Harassment reported.
April 27 — Foxley Road — Deputies responded to a domestic situation between minor siblings.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 23 — Sunset Road, 1300 block — Vandalism reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 24 — Markham Road, 1500 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 22 — Tucker Road and Barrett Drive — Non-injury hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 21 — Cascade Locks — Male cited at the Cascade Locks Port of Entry for multiple warrants from Multnomah County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 23 — Neal Creek Road, 3300 block — Vehicle theft reported.
April 24 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Stolen license plates reported.
April 27 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4500 block — Stolen bicycle recovered.
Other:
April 24 — State Street, 300 block — An individual surrendered a firearm as a result of a condition of a recently served a restraining order.
Hood River Police
April 20-25
Controlled substance violations:
April 21 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Newport resident cited and released for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
April 24 — I-84 near Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding through a construction zone. The male stated he was suspended and had no valid insurance. The male performed field sobriety tests and was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 24 — E. Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Resident male arrested for trespass on the Hood River Toll Bridge.
April 25 — Belmont Avenue, 1800 block — Officers responded to a local parking lot on a report of a loud argument that had woken up neighbors and caused alarm. A male and female were contacted and cited for disorderly conduct. The male also received a citation for minor in possession of alcohol.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 20 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Female arrested for a U.S. Marshal out of state warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 20 — Columbia Street, 1800 block — Theft reported. Fishing equipment and other belongings were taken from the back of a truck parked in front of a home.
April 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported. The suspect also damaged packaging to other items.
April 21 — Hood River — Stolen bicycle reported.
April 21 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 23 — W. Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Stolen wallet reported.
April 24 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Non-resident female arrested for theft II.
Other:
April 20 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Commercial truck and trailer caught fire on I-84 westbound.
April 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer contacted a couple performing sexual acts in public. The male party had two small children in the vehicle next to him and within view of the acts being performed. The male and female party were both cited for public indecency and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The Dalles police
April 27-30
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 27 — W. 10th Street — Harassment reported.
April 27 — E. Second Street — Disturbance reported.
April 28 — E. 12th Street — Harassment reported.
April 28 — W. Cascade — Domestic dispute reported.
April 29 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
April 30 — Nevada Street — Harassment reported.
April 30 — E. 14th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 30 — W. Sixth Street — Disturbance reported. A male became aggressive at a business.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 27 — Creek View Lane, 700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 28 — W. Seventh — Male cited for criminal trespass I.
April 30 — W. Richland Court, 800 block — Male cited and released for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
April 30 — Garrison Street, 2100 block — Vandalism reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 30 — W. Second Street, 2700 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
April 30 — W. Sixth Street — Female cited for operating a vehicle with a shifting or leaking load.
April 30 — W. Fourth Street — Hit and run reported. A stop sign was hit and had fallen down.
April 30 — W. 10th Street, 3600 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 28 — W. Sixth street, 2900 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a Washington State warrant.
April 28 — The Dalles — Female cited and released on a The Dalles Municipal Court warrant and theft III. In the same incident, another female was issued a criminal summons for failure to appear and theft III.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 27 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Stolen vehicle located in Umatilla.
April 27 — W. Ninth Street, 800 block — Stolen phone reported.
April 27 — Old Dufur Road, 3000 block — Stolen package reported (theft III).
April 28 — W. Walnut Street, 700 block — Theft reported.
April 28 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Possible theft from a vehicle reported.
April 30 — E. 12th Street, 300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 30 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Stolen packages reported.
April 30 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Two males trespassed from a business. One was additionally cited for theft III.
Other:
April 27 — E. 12th Street, 1500 block — Lost phone returned to owner.
April 27 — E. Second Street, 2900 block — Found duffel bag reported.
April 28 — W. Eighth Street — Out of control teenager reported.
April 28 — E. 19th Street, 800 block — Ammunition round reported to have been partially dug up by a dog. An officer arranged to have bomb squad techs retrieve the object.
April 30 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Found driver’s license reported.
April 30 — The Dalles — Possible child neglect reported, ages 1-11.
Wasco County Sheriff
April 27-30
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 28 — Carroll Road, 2300 block — Two subjects were trespassed from a property after trying to drain a pool.
April 30 — Highway 30 — Trespass complaint reported.
n Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 28 — Discovery Drive, 5000 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 30 — U.S. 197 at milepost 23 — Male cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of Jackson County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 27 — Dry Creek Road, 2600 block — Mail theft reported.
April 27 — Wagon Road, 7200 block — Mail theft reported.
April 28 — Dry Creek Road, 2400 block — Burglary reported.
April 28 — E. 12th Street — Stolen firearms reported.
Other:
April 28 — Columbia River — Family assisted after a boat broke down on the river.
