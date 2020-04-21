Fright, flight or fight ... Let’s look at this virus outbreak as a horror flick and check out what can be done to conquer the unconquerable.
In the plot of the story, finding out the monster is not prejudice, first fright of the unknown took over. We panicked into the every-man-for-himself hoarding mode ... hopping out there in the midst of the invisible enemy and allowing it to multiply and engulf more of humanity, and as it consumed, it became larger. Then came flight from information gleaned from the media, to find sanctuary and stay hidden, in hopes we won’t be found, and befall victims ourselves. Which then brought us to fight; in lieu of this being the apex (hopefully) of this dreadful outbreak, let us persevere in our need to conquer its grasp on us, and release us from its threat by exposing ourselves.
Don’t get a false sense of security quite yet. This virus is just waiting dormant ... but not yet dead ... for new victims to devour. We can defeat this enemy by fighting it on its own terms ... biologically.
With every virus there is an anti-virus and without exposing ourselves and allowing the nerd of the group … and there always is one ... to come up with the solution and save the day. Until then, let’s just wait out for the police sirens giving us the all clear sign.
The Washington State Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington, or how the virus is spread, please call 1-800-525-0127. Phone lines are currently staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Please note that this call center cannot access COVID-19 testing results. For testing inquiries or results, please contact your health care provider.
A multi-faceted organization consisting of the Lyle Community Council, Lyle Lions, Lyle School District, WaGap, Backpacks 4 Kids, and assorted community volunteers united to feed families and vulnerable adults during the School District’s Spring Break. They served, and hope to continue serving, many food boxes to vulnerable families in the area. Doorstep food deliveries were made to those in the community, as well as families who had significant needs.
The group is planning this as a beginning in an ongoing collaboration to also supplement the school district’s child feeding efforts. Fortunately,some community members have contributed financial aid for future food purchases.
If you wish to contribute food and other goods such as diapers, depends, medical supplies and other essentials, mail a check to Lyle Lions Club, PO Box 383, Lyle, WA 98635, and add a notation to the check, “Emergency Food/Needs April 2020.” This new-founded group encourages other organizations in the greater Lyle School District service area to join them in expanding this outreach effort.
The free income tax assistance usually given by AARP has been put on hold until further notice. Federal tax filing deadlines and payments are extended to July 15. The IRS has temporarily closed all Taxpayer Assistance Centers and discontinued face-to-face service throughout the country until further notice. If you have already filed your tax return for 2019, the IRS is continuing to process tax returns, and issue refunds.
According to Facebook, Klickitat County Emergency Management 911 dispatch to the media sadly reported that our county had its first fatality due to the COVID-19 virus. They did not release the name or the community from where they lived.
With the transfer of ownership with the newspapers, Lyle News will only be printed every other week. As a small community in our county, we can all share in the space and spread the news more evenly. Submit your news to Mildred E. Lykens, 509-316-0124 or lykensme@hughes.net.
