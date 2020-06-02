Mt. Adams Institute has received $1,119,904 in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and other national service programs.
This funding will support up to 95 AmeriCorps members across the country participating in Mt. Adams Institute’s career development programs: VetsWork Environment, VetsWork GreenCorps and Public Lands Stewards. These programs are designed to improve recreation, access, and conservation of our natural resources, while launching military veterans and young adults into careers within the public lands management field, according to a press release from Mt. Adams Institute.
“AmeriCorps is an incredible federal program that engages over 75,000 people, annually, in service to their community and country,” said Brendan Norman, executive director of Mt. Adams Institute. “In the case of our programs, that means engaging veterans and young adults in service to our public lands and natural resources. We’re thrilled that the Corporation for National and Community Service has recognized the positive impact that our organization is making across the nation.”
Mt. Adams Institute AmeriCorps members serve on conservation projects such as trail maintenance, visitor engagement, wildlife research, environmental education, geographic information mapping, invasive species monitoring, and community volunteer coordination,said the press release.
In addition to grant funding, CNCS will provide more than $460,000 in education awards for the members to help pay for future college tuition, vocational training, or repay student loans, said the press release.
Mt. Adams Institute matches the grant funding with additional support from project partners, including but not limited to the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery Complex, King Conservation District, Oregon State Parks, Willamette Resources and Education Network, and Willamette Riverkeeper.
Mt. Adams Institute is a nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen the connection between people and the natural world through education, service learning, career development and research. More information about the organization can be found at mtadamsinstitute.org.
AmeriCorps is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in national service programs. For more information, visit www.NationalService.gov.
