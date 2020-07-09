HR, White Salmon schools start summer meals program
Hood River County School District started its Monday and Wednesday meal service on July 6 at Mid Valley Elementary, 3686 Davis Drive, Odell; May Street Elementary, 1001 10th St., Hood River; Cascade Locks Elementary, 300 WaNaPa St.; and Parkdale Elementary, 4880 Van Nuys Drive, Parkdale. Meal pickup time is 10-11 a.m.
Two days’ worth of meals per student will be given out on Monday, three days’ worth on Wednesday. They are provided at no charge for all children aged 1-18, according to Heidi Benson, School District Nutrition Services director.
White Salmon School District’s summer meal service started July 1. Pickup time and location are 6 to 10 a.m. at Henkle Middle School, 480 N.W. Loop Road, White Salmon. Meal service will be each Wednesday in July; children will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals each week; meals are available at no charge for children 18 years and under.
White Salmon schools hold kindergarten registration
White Salmon Valley School District has started Kindergarten registration at Whitson Elementary School.
Register online or pick up your packet at the school. Plan to register if your child is 5-years-old or will be 5 before Aug. 26, 2020.
Immunizations must be current on the first day of school.
If you have any questions call or email Sheila Spring at 509 493-1560 or sheila.spring@whitesalmonschools.org.
Regístrese en línea o recoja su paquete en Whitson Elementary School, 450 Main St., White Salmon.
Si su hijo tiene 5 años o cumplirá 5 antes del 26 de agosto de 2020, planifique registrarse. Las inmunizaciones deben estar actuales el primer dia de escuela.
Si tienes algunas preguntas por favor llama Christina Salcedo 509 493-1560 or christina.salcedo@whitesalmon schools.
Washington Gorge Action Programs 4th Annual 'Food for All' goes online
Where there’s a will, and a need, there’s a way. As COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings remain in place, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) will host its fourth-annual “Food for All” as an online wine-tasting opportunity for neighbors to “Meet your Makers” on three separate Saturdays in August.
Join WAGAP on Zoom for an in-home wine tasting event in support of community food banks in Stevenson, Bingen, Klickitat, and Goldendale. On three Saturdays in August (Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29), each event will feature a local winery and wine-maker to walk/talk participants through a tasting experience in the comfort of their own home. Kits can be purchased for $75 and include two bottles of wine, two wine glasses, chocolates and more.
WAGAP is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and communities address basic human needs, including food security. For more than 50 years, the organization has offered support services to help people help themselves and reach self-sufficiency.
“The COVID 19 pandemic has made it clear that food insecurity is a huge issue in our communities. Our food banks are needed now more than ever,” said WAGAP Executive Director Leslie Naramore. “Our goal is to serve everyone in our communities who needs food!”
“We have seen the need for our services increase as people have lost their jobs and we also know that our small business community has been hit hard,“ Naramore said. “Not only does this year’s fundraiser benefit our Food Banks but it also helps our local family winemakers.”
Here’s the line-up: Saturday, Aug. 1 — AniChe Cellars; Saturday, Aug. 15 — Willow Wine Cellars; and Saturday, Aug. 29 — Hawkins Cellars.
Kits can be picked up at WAGAP during the week prior to the event. Local delivery is also available upon request.
Event sponsors include Insitu, Mid-Columbia Medical Center and others. Kits are on sale now at Brown Paper Tickets (search for WAGAP.)
For more information, contact Washington Gorge Action Programs at 509-493-2662 or info@wagap.org.
Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) is the Community Action Agency for Klickitat and Skamania Counties. It is a private, 501c3 non-profit organization.
