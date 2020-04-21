Bingen-White Salmon Police
April 6-12
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 9 — White Salmon — Domestic violence reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief and vandalism:
April 11 — Bingen — A video of subjects littering was used for identification purposes.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 7 — White Salmon — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported. Two vehicles were involved.
April 10 — Bingen — Driver sited for no valid operator’s license with ID.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 10 — White Salmon — Vehicle prowl reported.
April 11 — White Salmon — Agency assist; stolen vehicle recovered and owner notified.
Other:
April 7 — Bingen — A small gathering was reported at a residence. The subjects were contacted and advised of the governor’s order.
April 8 — White Salmon — Welfare check; a subject was transported to the hospital.
April 9 — White Salmon — Welfare check; an intoxicated male was contacted for sleeping on a sidewalk and moved to another location.
April 12 — White Salmon — Hazmat call; a resident was contacted regarding a gas odor. The fire department responded.
Hood River Police
April 5-11
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 6 — Hood River — Molalla resident arrested, cited and released on the felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a The Dalles male was arrested, cited and released on the felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
April 6 — Cascade Avenue, 1300 block — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, obstruction, eluding on foot and unlawful possession of a firearm.
April 8 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a parole violation issued by the Oregon State Parole Board, a probation violation issued by Wasco County Circuit Court, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a peace officer and identity theft.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 7 — E. Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Male cited for criminal trespass I. He was cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 6 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
April 10 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested for a probation violation.
April 5 — Westcliff Drive, 3800 block — Madras resident arrested, cited and released on a felony warrant out of Deschutes County Circuit Court.
April 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested for theft III and a probation violation after he took beer from a local store without paying. He was lodged at NORCOR.
April 8 — Second Street, 200 block — Non-resident male arrested for an outstanding warrant.
April 9 — Wine Country Avenue, 3400 block — Hood River male arrested on local probation warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 6 — 12th Street, 800 block — Vehicle stolen from a parking structure. The vehicle was later located.
April 7 — Columbia Street, 1000 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
Other:
April 7 — Hood River — Mental hold placed on a 25-year-old male who attempted and declared self-harm. He was transported to the hospital.
April 10 — Nix Drive, 1200 block — Found property reported. A child’s push scooter was abandoned.
Wasco County Sheriff
April 10-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 10 — W. 10th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 11 — Ridgetop Road, Dufur — Male was arrested for felony assault IV and strangulation.
April 13 — Oak Park Lane, Tygh Valley — Harassment reported.
April 16 — Chenowith Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 12 — Mosier — A female was reported to be walking down a road and looking inside of mailboxes. She was arrested for mail theft, possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a peace officer.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 11 — Ridgetop Road, 10000 block, Dufur — Female reported a possible driving under the influence of intoxicants violation.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 10 — W. Pine Street, 1100 block — Account opened at an area store under the reporting party’s name. The reporting party had already spoke with the bank regarding fraud.
April 15 — Wasco County — Female reported an unauthorized use of a credit card.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 12 — Sevenmile Road — Deputy witnessed a vehicle hit a deer. The car pulled over and the deputy made contact with the female driver to confirm she was okay. The deer was deceased.
April 16 — Ketchum Road — Rollover motor vehicle accident reported. Five people were in the vehicle. One was taken by LifeFlight.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 13 — Butler Canyon, near Warm Springs — Female reported missing; she was later located and found asleep in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, intoxicated. She was reported to be on probation in Warm Springs and is not allowed to have alcohol. The deputy emptied the alcohol containers at her request.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 11 — E. 13th Street, 3100 block — A handgun was reported as stolen, along with two clips, a carrying case and a gun safe.
April 12 — Fifteen Mile Road, 7000 block — Lock on a gate reported to have been cut off and a back door broken into sometime over the weekend. A TV was missing.
Other:
April 10 — Taylor Lake, Dufur — Found wallet turned in at the sheriff’s office.
April 12 — Near First Street, Dufur — Three cows were reported to be outside of a fence. The reporting party was able to get the cows back into the pasture.
April 15 — Mosier — Unattended death reported.
April 15 — Taylor Lake — Found wallet reported.
The Dalles Police
April 10-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 10 — W. Sixth Street — Aggressive customer at a fast food window reported. The customer was advised not to return to the property.
April 10 — E. 13th Street — Fight reported. Minor injuries were reported for both parties.
April 10 — W. 11th Street — Harassment reported.
April 10 — W. 10th Street — Trespass and harassment reported.
April 11 — W. Seventh Street — Harassment reported.
April 11 — Oregon Avenue — Domestic dispute reported.
April 12 — Snipes Road — Disturbance reported.
April 12 — W. Ninth Street — Harassment reported.
April 12 — Montana Street — Custody dispute reported.
April 13 — E. 12th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 13 — W. 10th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 15 — E. Third Street — Harassment reported.
April 15 — E. Second Street — Disturbance reported between a male and female.
April 15 — W. 11th Street — Female lodged at NORCOR on the charge of misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 10 — W. 13th Street, 3600 block — Drug activity reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 10 — W. Sixth Street, 3500 block — Power disconnected to a food truck and approximately 40 pounds of meat had gone bad.
April 10 — W. Second Street — Female trespassed from a business.
April 10 — W. Sixth Street, 900 block — Female trespassed from a property.
April 10 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Trespass reported.
April 11 — W. 21st Street, 300 block — Vandalism reported.
April 12 — W. Seventh Street, 400 block — Vandalism reported.
April 13 — Union Street — Male trespassed from a property.
April 15 — E. 12th Street, 1000 block — vandalism to the inside of a church reported.
April 16 — W. Eighth Street, 2400 block — Vandalism reported.
April 16 — E. Second Street, 100 block — Male cited for disorderly conduct II and drinking in public.
April 16 — E. Second Street, 2400 block — Transient male trespassed from a business.
April 16 — W. Eighth Street — Male trespassed.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 11 — E. 10th Street and Oregon Avenue — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .12.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 11 — W. Seventh Street and Snipes Street — Motor vehicle crash reported. The vehicle was towed. A male was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
April 11 — E. 10th Street, 300 block — Hit and run to a parked car reported.
April 12 — W. Sixth Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
April 16 — River Road, 200 block — Hit and run to a vehicle reported.
April 16 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Hit and run with vehicle damage reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 12 — Brewery Grade — Male arrested for domestic harassment and two warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 10 — W. 10th Street, 1000 block — Possible theft of a package reported.
April 10 — E. 14th Street, 1000 block — A garage door was left open and someone came in and tore off part of a front end of a vehicle.
April 11 — E. Seventh Street — Theft of a lawnmower reported.
April 11 — The Dalles — Theft of a vehicle reported.
April 11 — Lorenzen Street, 1100 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
April 12 — E. 10th Street, 2000 block — Theft of tools from a shed reported.
April 16 — E. 19th Street, 1400 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 16 — W. Sixth Street, 1400 block — Theft of alcohol reported.
Other:
April 10 — The Dalles — Juvenile male cited for minor in possession of tobacco and returned home to his father.
April 10 — W. Sixth Street, 1300 block — Three children were reported to be alone in a vehicle. The mother was contacted and advised of the dangers of leaving children in a car.
April 10 — Dry Hollow Road, 1100 block — More than 10 people reported to be in a church parking lot.
April 10 — E. 12th Street, 1500 block — Possible animal abuse reported.
