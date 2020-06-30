Bingen-White Salmon Police
June 15-21
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 15 — White Salmon — Domestic dispute reported.
June 15 — White Salmon — Threats reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 15 — Bingen — Littering reported.
June 17 — Bingen — Trespassing reported. Subjects were advised a park was closed.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 16 — White Salmon — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 15 — White Salmon — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported; possible hit and run.
June 15 — White Salmon — Suspicious vehicle reported. The owner was notified and the vehicle moved.
June 16 — Bingen — Parking problem reported. The owner was advised to move the vehicle.
June 18 — Bingen — Parking problem reported. The owner was notified and the vehicle moved.
June 18 — Bingen — An abandoned vehicle was tagged for 72-hour removal.
June 18 — Bingen — Failure to yield reported.
June 19 — White Salmon — Speeding vehicle reported.
June 19 — White Salmon — Disabled vehicle moved from the roadway.
June 19 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout report.
June 19 — White Salmon — Citizen dispute reported involving speeding vehicles.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 15 — White Salmon — Theft of tools reported.
Other:
June 15 — White Salmon — Officers conducted a welfare check.
June 16 — White Salmon — It was reported that a cat was killed by an unknown animal.
June 16 — White Salmon — Backpack reported as found.
June 17 — White Salmon — Dogs running at large reported. The owner was located.
June 18 — White Salmon — Wallet reported as found. The owner was located.
June 18 — White Salmon — Officers assisted an individual with finding transportation assistance.
June 20 — White Salmon — Downed power line reported.
June 21 — Bingen — Missing person reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
June 15-21
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 18 — Eastside Road — Attempted domestic assault IV and harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 20 — Frankton Road, 200 block — Trespass reported. The individual was listed as a missing person out of Portland.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 15 — Jordan Road, 8200 lock — Suspected identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 17 — Tucker Road at Windmaster — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
June 19 — Second Street, 200 block — Deputies responded to damage to a Hood River City Police vehicle. A subject failed to secure the rear door of their van, which opened, striking the driver side mirror of the police vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 18 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported.
Other:
June 16 — Binns Hill OHV Trails — Lost gun reported.
June 16 — S.E. Jackson Roberts Road, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
June 17 — Henderson Road, 700 block — Unattended death reported.
June 17 — 12th Street, 800 block — Obtained evidence entered at the sheriff’s office.
June 21 — Barret Drive and Alameda Road — Found property reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
June 19-25
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 19 — N.W. Second — Disturbance reported.
June 21 — W. Cherry Heights Road — Domestic dispute reported.
June 21 — Tygh Valley Road — Harassment reported.
June 22 — Fifth St. — Domestic dispute reported.
June 23 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 19 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 5900 block — Vandalism reported.
June 20 — S. Valley Road and Taylor Grade Road — Criminal mischief reported.
June 23 — Dodson Road, 80000 block — Vandalism reported.
June 24 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6900 block — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 19 — Sterling Court, 1400 block — Female cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and minor in possession of alcohol, and released to her father.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 22 — Dufur Valley Road, 83000 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 19 — Reservoir Road, 6500 block — Hit and run reported.
June 20 — Road 43 near Barlow Campground — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 21 — N. Boat Ramp — Parking in a no parking zone reported.
June 21 — Orchard Road, 3700 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 22 — Orchard Road, 3700 block — Vehicle accident reported.
June 22 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Slow bicyclist in the middle of a roadway reported (traffic complaint).
June 22 — Dry Hollow Road and Olney Road — Motor vehicle accident reported. A male was cited for violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
June 22 — Highway 97 at milepost 72 — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 22 — Dry Hollow Road, 2300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 23 — I-84 at milepost 83 — Tire tread reported in the lane of travel.
June 24 — Fivemile Road, 5600 block — Male cited for violation driving while suspended.
June 25 — Highway 197 at milepost 30 — Disabled vehicle reported to be blocking the northbound lane.
June 25 — Highway 26 at milepost 64 — Motorcycle stopped for going 71 in a 55. Rider was cited for driving uninsured.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 21 — Frog Lake Trailhead — Theft reported. A passenger side window was broken and items stolen from inside the vehicle.
June 21 — Highway 197, 2000 block — Theft of gasoline reported.
June 22 — Third Avenue, 1300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
June — Wasco County — Deputies responded to four welfare checks.
June 20 — W. Irving Street, 900 block — Female warned for dog as a public nuisance.
June 20 — Memaloose State Park — Dog at large reported.
June 21 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 5400 block — Three calves at large reported.
June 21 — White River Station — Possible unattended fire reported.
June 21 — Fifteen Mile Road, 3700 block — Death reported.
June 22 — Antelope — It was reported that two subjects were shooting at cats.
June 24 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Death reported.
The Dalles Police
June 19-25
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 19 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
June 19 — E. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
June 19 — W. Lee Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
June 19 — E. Second Street — Disturbance reported.
June 20 — E. Ninth — Disturbance reported.
June 20 — W. Third — Disturbance reported.
June 21 — E. 16th Place — Domestic dispute reported.
June 21 — In Lieu Site — Domestic dispute reported. One male was trespassed.
June 21 — E. 16th Place — Disturbance reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth Street — Harassment reported. Two subjects were subsequently trespassed from a property.
June 22 — E. Third — Harassment reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
June 22 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
June 23 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
June 23 — W. Sixth — Assault reported. The victim was transported to the hospital.
June 23 — E. Eighth — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 20 — E. 19th Street, 1300 block — Male cited for minor in possession of marijuana. In the same incident, another male was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 19 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Male trespassed.
June 19 — Court Street, 300 block — Trespass reported.
June 19 — Cherry Heights Road, 400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
June 19 — E. 13th, 100 block — Male trespassed.
June 19 — E. 10th Street, 2400 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
June 21 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported. A male admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier in the day. He was transported to the emergency room and warned about disorderly conduct.
June 21 — W. Second Street, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 21 — W. Seventh Street, 2000 block — Trespass reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 22 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Two males trespassed from a property.
June 23 — W. Snipes Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 24 — W. 15th, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 24 — E. 11th Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 24 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for disorderly conduct II for defecating behind a building.
June 24 — 11th Street and Kelly — Male trespassed from a property.
June 24 — E. Second, 3000 block — Trespass reported.
June 25 — River Road, 2300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 19 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .24 percent. She was transferred to NORCOR, then released to her mother.
June 23 — E. 10th and Kelly Avenue — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, four counts of reckless endangering and reckless driving. BAC registered .22 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 19 — E. Seventh Place, 200 block — Vehicle cited for prohibited parking.
June 19 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
June 20 — I-84 at milepost 64 — An older model Mustang was reported to be speeding and passing on the shoulder. The vehicle was observed failing to signal lane changes at a high rate of speed. The driver was taken into custody in Sherman County by law enforcement there.
June 21 — W. 20th, 300 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 23 — W. 10th and Garrison — Bike vs. vehicle traffic crash reported. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital.
June 23 — E. Fourth, 300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 24 — W. Second, 1400 block — Hit and run reported A van damaged a billboard.
June 24 — E. Scenic and Jefferson — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 24 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — It was reported that a vehicle was partially parked in the roadway.
June 25 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 19 — The Dalles — Male arrested for interfering, resisting arrest, and two warrants, and lodged at NORCOR.
June 21 — W. 10th, 1700 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on local warrants as well as a Multnomah County warrant.
June 23 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Female lodged at NORCOR on two warrants.
June 24 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported. A female was subsequently arrested for violation of a restraining order and burglary I. She was lodged at NORCOR.
June 24 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Male arrested on a warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board and lodged at NORCOR.
Sex offenses:
June 23 — The Dalles — Rape reported.
