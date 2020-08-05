Results from the Aug. 4 primary election in Washington state are now being processed. We are providing the latest up-to-date figures from state sources to keep you informed. The results are preliminary and must be certified by Wash. Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a process which must occur by Aug. 21. The results below represent the latest update to the ballot count.
We are compiling local results. For a more comprehensive look at the statewide and multi-county elections, visit https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/.
IN KLICKITAT COUNTY
According to the Klickitat County Auditor’s office, just over 51% of the vote has been reported. The County had a turnout of around 22% this time around. The last ballot count was last performed Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Another ballot count will occur at 5 p.m. Aug. 5.
Highlights
- Joanna Turner leads in a close race for County Commissioner #1, with opponent Jacob Anderson trailing by over a hundred votes.
- Two-term incumbent Jim Sizemore trails opponent Dan Christopher by over 400 votes in the three-way race for County Commissioner #3. Christopher currently holds a majority with 60% of the vote. The Democratic candidate Miland Walling holds last place with 195 votes.
- The fate of a proposal to lift the levy lid to support Dallesport Fire District #6 hangs by a thread with 97 voting for and 98 voting against the measure. The proposal would see an increase in property taxes from $.368 to $.90 per $1000 of assessed value.
- Once again, Klickitat County seems to place their support behind Congresswoman Jaime Herrera-Beutler in the race for U.S Congressional District #3, with Herrera Beutler receiving 60% of the vote in Klickitat County so far. Democratic opponent Carolyn Long trails just shy of 800 votes.
- White Salmon resident and candidate Tracy Rushing trails incumbent Chris Corry of Yakima by just under 800 votes in the race in Klickitat County.
Listed below are the results from Klickitat County.
- COUNTY COMM'R DIST. 1
- Joanna Turner - 532 (56.6%)
- Jacob Anderson - 406 - (43.19%)
- Write-in - 2 - (0.21%)
- COUNTY COMM'R DIST. 3
- Miland Walling - 195 (16.17%)
- Jim Sizemore - 280 (23.22%)
- Dan Christopher - 729 (60.45%)
- Write-in - 2 (0.17%)
- LEGISLATIVE DIST. 14 STATE SEN. (Multi-County race)
- Curtis P. King - 2090 (95%)
- Write-in - 110 (5%)
- LEGISLATIVE DIST. 14 STATE REP. 1 (Multi-County race)
- Tracy Rushing - 1177 (37.11%)
- William Razey - 42 (1.32%)
- Chris Corry - 1952 (61.54%)
- LEGISLATIVE DIST. STATE REP. 2 (Multi-County race)
- Gina Mosbrucker - 2178 (92.96%)
- Write-in - 165 (7.04%)
- CONGRESSIONAL DIST. 3 (Multi-County race)
- Martin D. Hash - 48 (1.52%)
- Davy Ray - 25 (0.79%)
- Carolyn Long - 1132 (35.73%)
- Devin C. Gray - 31 (0.98%)
- Jaime Herrera Beutler - 1930 (60.92%)
- Write-in - 2 -(0.06%)
- DALLESPORT FIRE DISTRICT #6 PROP. 1
- Approved - 97 (49.74%)
- Rejected - 98 (50.26%)
- PINE FOREST PRECINCT COMMITTEE OFFICER - REPUBLICAN
- Kathryn Moco - 93 (58.13%)
- Trevor Hicks - 67 (41.88%)
IN SKAMANIA COUNTY
Jaime Herrera Beutler again shows a strong lead against her opponents in the race for U.S Congressional Dist. 3.
Richard Mahar is maintaining a lead against Jeremy Bechtel in the race for County Commissioner Dist. 1.
Listed below are the results from Skamania County.
- COUNTY COMM'R DIST. 1
- Richard Mahar - 467 (62.43%)
- Jeremy Bechtel - 279 (37.3%)
- COUNTY COMM'R DIST. 2
- Tom Lannen - 481 (90.41%)
- Write-in - 51 (9.59%)
- LEGISLATIVE DIST. 14 STATE SEN. (Multi-County race)
- Curtis P. King - 1521 (92.18%)
- Write-in - 129 (7.82%)
- LEGISLATIVE DIST. 14 STATE REP. 1 (Multi-County race)
LEGISLATIVE DIST. 14 STATE REP. 2 (Multi-County race)
- Tracy Rushing - 956 (41.46%)
- William Razey - 30 (1.3%)
- Chris Corry - 1317 (57.11%)
- Gina Mosbrucker - 1495 (91.16%)
- Write-in - 145 (8.84%)
