As January ends and February begins, storms originating over the Pacific will continue to roll into the northwestern United States, making it seem almost as though Mother Nature has strung together a long freight train of precipitation.
The stormy stretch may seem like business as usual during the wintertime for long-time residents in the Northwest, but many may grow weary of the relentless stormy pattern that will last through next week and perhaps longer. Any breaks of sunshine will be in short supply.
As storms line up over the northern Pacific Ocean and barrel into the Northwest, they are likely to hit the region every one to two days on average.
Since snow levels will only dip to a few thousand feet above sea level, the storms will bring all rain below the passes. Each storm is likely to deliver anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to a couple of inches of rain at low elevations.
As the storm train rolls along, incidents of urban flooding, mudslides and rockslides are anticipated when the rain pours down. Over an approximate two-week period, 6-12 inches of rain are likely to fall with locally higher amounts on the lower, west-facing slopes of the Olympics and Washington and Oregon cascades.
Motorists should exercise caution along secondary mountainside roads as debris may have washed onto the road surface or the road may have been wash-ed away in some extreme cases.
Higher-than-average snow levels will be a problem
