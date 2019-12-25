Rep. Gina Mosbrucker is inviting local citizens to bring their questions, suggestions and comments about state government to four Listening Tours she is holding across the 14th Legislative District.
“As I prepare for the 2020 legislative session, it’s important to hear from citizens about the issues that concern them the most so that I can best represent their interests in Olympia,” said Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale). “This is the fifth year I’ve conducted these meetings and I look forward to doing it again. I hope to see a great turnout.”
The 14th District Listening Tours will be held at the following times and locations:
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• 12 to 1 p.m. – Carson PUD – 1492 Wind River Highway, Carson.
• 3 to 4 p.m. – Dallesport Community Center – 136 6th Ave., Dallesport.
• 6 to 7 p.m. – Quality Inn and Suites – 808 E. Simcoe Dr., Goldendale.
Thursday, Jan. 9
• 12 to 1 p.m. – Starbucks Coffee – 5906 Summitview Ave., Yakima.
The 2020 legislative session begins Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.