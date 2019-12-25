The Skyline Foundation recently awarded Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) $20,000 to support the establishment of a domestic abuse shelter in Klickitat County.
This shelter will provide Klickitat County housing for individuals fleeing domestic violence and a place for WAGAP’s Programs for Peaceful Living (PPL) to consolidate other support services. It will also improve access to and coordination of services for its clients.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of the Skyline Foundation. They’ve partnered with us on several projects and we appreciate the continued support,” said Leslie Naramore, WAGAP director. “Having a safe place to live is a basic human right and something everyone deserves. This donation brings us one step closer to being able to provide this safe haven.”
PPL provides advocacy, awareness and outreach services to survivors of domestic violence throughout Klickitat County. In the past two years, PPL has served 442 residents, 58 of whom needed emergency shelter. Currently, it provides emergency shelter in the form of hotel stays or by contracting with a shelter in neighboring Skamania County. Klickitat County is one of only two counties in the state of Washington that does not operate a domestic violence shelter.
“Skyline Foundation is thrilled to partner with WAGAP to bring this essential resource to Klickitat County. As a health-related entity we want to help ensure critical programs are available to the communities we serve,” said Elizabeth Vaivoda, director of the Skyline Foundation.
“This shelter is a natural fit for Skyline, as our new Emergency Department will have a Serenity Room, which is a dedicated space for those who have experienced domestic/sexual abuse. It will be equipped with the necessary tools to ensure a quality and respectful patient experience. We believe the Serenity Room and a domestic abuse shelter create a valuable shared resource that will help us to coordinate care in the best interest of our patients.”
WAGAP recently launched a $750,000 fundraising campaign. (See story on Page 5.) To be eligible to apply for state funding, $132,500 must be raised by Jan. 15, 2020.
To learn more, donate or write a letter of support, email WAGAP at kirsten@wagap.org.
