Skyline Health’s primary care clinic welcomes Michael Oschwald, PA-C, its first male primary care provider. He began caring for patients in early April.
Oschwald received his Master of Physician Assistant from Rocky Mountain College, where his clinical training emphasized on primary care in under-served populations. He performed his postgraduate work at the Vancouver Clinic, Northwest Regional Cardiovascular Institute and Desert Orthopedics. He chose to practice primary care as a way to apply his interest in the complexity of human physiology to improve a person’s overall health and well-being, according to a Skyline press release.
Oschwald grew up in Minnesota and enjoys the outdoors and a sense of adventure. He was drawn to the Columbia River Gorge because of its access to Mount Hood and the recreational activities available.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work and live in a small community because you become involved beyond the scope of your profession,” said Oschwald. “I’m passionate about taking the time to know my patients and optimizing their health through a combination of medical therapy and a healthy lifestyle.”
The clinic is accepting new patients and now offers Virtual Care. To schedule an in-office or virtual visit, call, Skyline Medical Clinic at 509-637-2810 or visit myskylinehealth to schedule online.
