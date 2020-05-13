Zillow survey suggests housing preferences could be upended in a post-pandemic America, leading to major questions about the future of dense metro cores - Three quarters of Americans working from home because of the coronavirus say they want to continue if given the option, and two-thirds say they would consider moving if given that flexibility. - Larger homes with more rooms and offices could draw those no longer worried about their commute out of urban cores and into the suburbs and exurbs. - Proximity to other amenities such as restaurants and entertainment venues could keep rural areas from seeing a surge.