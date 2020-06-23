SEATTLE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training authority for home services professionals, continues to offer its industry-leading onsite Dealer Direct Training program for contractors who want to bring the company's proven training and education opportunities directly to their teams.
BDR's Dealer Direct Training experts visit the contractor's business and deliver their award-winning professional education services straight to technicians, office employees, management and owners. The program offers the same top strategies and insights available at BDR's core training sessions in a convenient package while also promoting positive company culture and team-building.
"With economies around the country reopening, this is a great time to energize your team and move your company forward," said BDR Dealer Direct specialist Candy Cunningham. "Instead of going back to business as usual, Dealer Direct can help you build the business you dream of by enhancing communication, identifying efficiencies and employing more productive service processes. And having a Dealer Direct trainer visit your team improves their engagement, saves travel costs and ensures long-term results."
Available classes in the Dealer Direct program include:
- Top Gun Installer Excellence: Closing the Loop
Installers learn how to perform their job better, understand the importance of customer satisfaction and develop the skills to advance in their profession, all of which will increase their job satisfaction.
- Top Gun Technician Excellence: Beyond Diagnostics
Technicians learn how to enhance their job performance, from improved customer communication skills to techniques to drive customer satisfaction, sales leads and referrals through service delivery. These tools help technicians reduce callbacks, improve revenue generation and increase job satisfaction while increasing their overall value to the company.
- Duct Design for Profit and Efficiency
Attendees learn how to correctly design a residential duct system that delivers top performance for the consumer while saving money and labor for the contractor.
- Labor Management Retail Focus
Owners and managers learn the opportunity cost of a lost labor hour and how to leverage existing crews into the most productive and efficient revenue and referral generating team possible.
Each Dealer Direct Training class is approved for 16 NATE Continuing Education Hours. A fifth class, "Constructing a Dynamite Management Team," will be available soon.
"Your team has probably been working hard in difficult and stressful situations for the last several months, so this is a great time to focus on them," Cunningham said. "Dealer Direct can help technicians and other employees get more done with less energy, which benefits both business owners and customers. When your team members get satisfaction from their work and feel like they have opportunities to advance and grow, they're going to give you and your customers the kind of work that will set you apart from your competitors and establish a continuing culture of success."
BDR will comply with federal and state safety recommendations during Dealer Direct Training sessions.
"Rest assured, BDR will follow all CDC COVID-19 guidelines as well as individual state mandates," Cunningham said. "We will have a custom COVID-19 plan for your company."
For more information or to schedule a Dealer Direct session at your business, visit https://www.bdrco.com/dealer-direct-training-1.
About BDR
BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
