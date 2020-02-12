BOTHELL, Wash., Feb, 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced the dates for several key events:
Q4 & FY2019 Earnings Conference Call
The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.
To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 825-0512 (U.S. & Canada) or (315) 625-6880 (International) with the following Conference ID: 9098230. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on www.biolifesolutions.com for 90 days.
Investor Conferences
- Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference; March 2-4, 2020: Boston Marriott Copley Place
- 2020 Stephens West Coast 1x1 Conference; March 12, 2020: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
- Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference; March 17-18, 2020: InterContinental New York Barclay
- B. Riley FBR's 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference; May 20-21, 2020: Beverly Hilton
Scientific Conferences
- CAR TCR Summit Europe; February 24-27, 2020: Hotel Novotel London West
- Innate Killer Summit 2020 | Hanson Wade; March 24-26, 2020: Westin San Diego
- Advanced Therapies Congress & Expo; March 30 – April 1, 2020: Business Design Centre, London
- Massachusetts Association of Blood Banks (MABB); April 7-8, 2020: Mansfield, MA
- American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; April 24-29, 2020: San Diego Convention Center
- American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting; May 12-15, 2020; Hynes Convention Center, Boston
- Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2020 | Hanson Wade; May 19-21, 2020; Sheraton Boston Hotel
- ISCT Annual Meeting; May 27-30, 2020: Palais des congres de Paris, France
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter
