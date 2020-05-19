TACOMA, Wash., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) and MultiCare Health System have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures access to quality care for Cigna customers at predictable, affordable rates. It covers MultiCare's hospitals and facilities, including Tacoma General Hospital.
The agreement applies to multiple lines of business, including Cigna's high-performing LocalPlus network, and continues Cigna's value-based Collaborative Care program that incentivizes MultiCare for meeting certain quality and affordability targets. By establishing a framework for information sharing and joint accountability, Cigna Collaborative Care aims to advance care quality while driving down medical costs for employers and individuals.
"This new agreement is welcome news for the employers and individuals we serve in the South Sound who expect quality care to be available at an affordable price," said Ryan Kocher, president of Cigna's Pacific Northwest market. "I'm grateful to MultiCare for its collaboration during this negotiation, which enabled us to achieve a winning outcome for our customers, patients and communities."
"MultiCare is committed to ensuring that patients and families have access to the health care they need and we appreciate Cigna's partnership to better serve South Sound communities. We look forward to expanding and strengthening the relationship," said Bill Robertson, president and CEO, MultiCare Health System.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
About MultiCare
MultiCare Health System is a nonprofit health care organization based in Tacoma with more than 18,000 employees and a comprehensive system of health across Washington and Northern Idaho. MultiCare includes more than 1,400 employed physicians and other caregivers committed to providing care throughout more than 230 primary care and specialty clinics, Washington's largest urgent care network, regional hospitals and a wide range of community outreach programs and partnerships. Ten hospitals complete the organization: Allenmore Hospital, Auburn Medical Center, Covington Medical Center, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mary Bridge Children's Hospital — the Puget Sound region's only children's hospital and state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington — Navos Behavioral Health Hospital, Valley Hospital, Tacoma General Hospital, which is home to the South Puget Sound region's only Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Wellfound Behavioral Health Hospital.
