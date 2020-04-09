Despite the drop in new listings, total inventory is up as activity has slowed and few homes are being removed from the market - New home listings were down 27.1% from a year ago in the first week of April. - The number of new listings typically grows by about 50% from March 1 to early April, but this year fell 19% as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. - 3D Home tours are up 408% from February, showing that many buyers and sellers are using new practices and technology to keep transactions moving.