BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Information Systems (DIS) Corp., a leading agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealership software vendor in North America, is pleased to announce its new Service Logistics mobile application, designed to help service technicians boost their productivity both in the field and at the store.
With this app, technicians can now receive and create repair jobs through their mobile device – no matter where they are. In addition, the app allows them to take and attach photos, track customer information, look up parts and even review all their activity metrics on one screen to make sure they are always on top of their game.
Service managers will also find the app useful since it allows them to monitor technician time from anywhere and keep them accountable if they are under performing.
All of this is possible due to a seamless synchronization with the DIS Quantum dealership management system, which ensures that all the information within the app is always up to date.
"Technicians are the lifeblood of every service department," said Randy McIntyre, the President of DIS. "So, it's absolutely vital that they have the most cutting-edge tools at their disposal to complete their work as efficiently as possible. In combination with our Service Scheduling tool, the Service Logistics mobile application is a must for any dealer that values good service."
Existing DIS customers who wish to add Service Logistics to their Quantum software package should reach out to their account managers, while those curious about DIS' dealership management software can learn more here.
About DIS
With more than 2,400 locations served, DIS is the leading provider of business system software to agriculture, lift truck, construction and truck refrigeration dealers and distributors in North America. It has served the equipment dealership industry since 1980.
DIS is proud of the ability to truly understand its customers and provide them with the RIGHT solutions, support and training. DIS is driven by integrity, a passion for innovation and the desire to have a positive influence on its industry.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kseniya Savelyeva
CMO
ksavelyeva@constellationdealer.com
+1 (289) 800-9153
