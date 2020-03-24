SEATTLE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With schools around the country closed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are scrambling to teach online classes, students are muddling through a new way to learn, and parents are worried their children will fall behind. For students who struggle in school during the best of times, one can only imagine the frustration they're facing as they quickly try to familiarize themselves with new connectivity technologies and a novel way of learning from home.
Edge Foundation today is announcing free or reduced-price sliding scale fees for individual coaching aimed at students who are at home.
"This is a time of stress for many of us – students and adults alike," said Edge Foundation Founder Neil Peterson. "Having an Edge coach can only help. Our coaches are not coaching English or math. Instead, they work on whatever issues a student or parent is concerned about. Edge coaches are specially trained to provide for youth what adults would receive from life or executive coaches."
The Seattle-based Edge Foundation has more than 15 years' experience helping young people, especially those who struggle and non-traditional learners - youth and young adults with executive function challenges, either from childhood trauma (ACEs), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), or other causes. The Edge Foundation provides one-to-one coaching to help these students learn and realize their full potential. Edge Foundation coaches work virtually with individuals using online tools such as Zoom, Skype, Facetime, etc., regardless of where the student or parent is located – at work, in school or at home.
"We want families and their youth who are experiencing anxiety and stress during the current crisis to know that our certified, highly qualified coaches who work in our Individual Edge Coaching program are available to provide coaching during this crisis," Peterson said. "Having an Edge coach at a time like this can be extremely helpful."
Anyone who is interested in learning more about Edge coaching should contact the Edge Foundation at info@edgefoundation.org or 888.718.8886.
About the Edge Foundation: The Edge Foundation aims to give each student an executive-style coach so they can complete their education, realize their full potential and pursue their passion. The foundation focuses on children, teens and young adults who are non-traditional learners with executive function challenges that can come from ADHD and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The Edge Foundation has proven that providing personalized coaching to at-risk, struggling students helps them succeed and meet their potential. Foundation coaches currently work in schools and with individual students throughout the country. Edge Foundation coaching works. A study by Wayne State University looked at Edge Foundation coaching methods involving students from 10 universities and community colleges. The study was the largest and most comprehensive study of ADHD coaching conducted to date. The research team determined that the Edge Coaching model was four times more effective than any other educational intervention in helping students improve executive functioning and related skills as measured by the Learning and Study Strategies Inventory. (LASSI; Weinstein and Palmer, 2002). Learn more at www.edgefoundation.org.
CONTACT:
Cynthia Flash
425-603-9520
236542@email4pr.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.