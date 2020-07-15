SEATTLE, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Policy Center (WPC) – one of the nation's leading state-based, independent research organizations – is announcing a bold, inspirational and first-of-its-kind campaign to highlight the value of the free market. "Free Markets Destroy" will focus on the power of the marketplace to destroy society's worst problems and continually improve our lives.
WPC has teamed up with the creative studio Emergent Order in Austin, Texas for the $1 million effort. It will launch this summer on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram with the potential to reach millions of Washingtonians, specifically the youngest generations.
"We have a growing concern – young Americans are warming to the idea of socialism and are deeply skeptical of our free enterprise system," explained WPC President Dann Mead Smith. "But they are also the first to pursue new technology, new cures, and all of the things the free market system provides. We know that the Free Market Destroys the things everyone in society hates – and replaces them with something even better."
A 2019 Gallup poll showed Americans as a whole do not believe in Socialism, however over the past 10 years young adults' overall impression of capitalism and free markets has steadily declined.
"Young people want to change what's broken in our society," explained John Papola, the co-founder of Emergent Order. "This campaign is about introducing new audiences to the power of free markets as a revolutionary force for positive change through the process of creative destruction."
The Free Markets Destroy campaign will launch first in Washington state this summer and will initially focus on five key areas; Free Markets Destroy climate change, high rents, boredom, poverty and disease. Those interested in learning more can go to freemarketsdestroy.com. Join the conversation on Facebook www.facebook.com/freemarketsdestroy/ and follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/freemarketsdestroy/ to learn more.
Washington Policy Center focuses on eight key research areas: Agriculture, Education, Environment, Government Reform, Health Care, Small Business, Transportation and Worker Rights.
