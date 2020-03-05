BOTHELL, Wash., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that Sires Ridge in Bothell—a modern single-family home community of two- and three-story floor plans—will open its model home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Only 15 homesites will be offered at this desirable location.
"Sires Ridge presents an exceptional opportunity to buy a new home in an established area with prime access to schools, shopping and outdoor recreation," said John Merlino, Washington Division President. "These are also some of the most distinctive floor plans we offer, with spacious layouts and attractive included features."
HOMES AT SIRES RIDGE
- From the mid $800s
- Six floor plans (two- and three-story)
- 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,713 square feet
- Modern elevations
- Open concept floor plans with high-end modern finishes
- Fireplaces, basement rec rooms, bonus rooms, lofts, quartz countertops, flat-panel cabinets and more included
ABOUT THE LOCATION
- Easy access to I-5 and I-405
- Commuter-friendly to Bellevue, Redmond and Seattle
- Near shopping and dining
- Close to outdoor hotspots, like Saint Edward State Park, Lake Washington and Paradise Valley Conservation Area
Location: 3129 193rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98012 (off Grannis Road)
For more information, call 425.269.5824.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
