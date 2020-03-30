FERNDALE, Wash., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Something cereal-ously delicious is coming your way this Spring. HighKey, the top keto-friendly brand known for their #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookie on Amazon with over 5k, five-star reviews, is ready to take over the cereal category with the launch of their new Protein Cereal. With all of the deliciousness of classic, childhood flavors and none of the guilt, consumers can conquer their day one bowl of cereal at a time for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or in between meals… because who said we could only have cereal in the morning?
HighKey is solving the eggs-istential crisis faced by low-carb dieters everywhere by adding a spoonful of variety without the sugar rush. HighKey's new Protein Cereal is the lowest calorie, flavored cereal on the market and has the lowest amount of net carbs. Naturally flavored and colored, grain-free, gluten-free, and keto-friendly, HighKey's Protein Cereal has 90 calories, less than 1 gram of sugar, 0 grams of net carbs, 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. Bringing consumers back to their childhood to feel like a kid again, the Protein Cereals are available in three nostalgic flavors without the sugar: Cinnamon, Frosted, and Cocoa.
"The consumer has spoken, and they are looking for low-carb, no added sugar foods that taste as good as the original," said Joe Ens, Co-CEO of HighKey. "Our Protein Cereal brings back the childhood favorites to those that have had to give up on the classic category, but this time, it's made grain-free with protein crisps and natural sweeteners, so consumers can enjoy our guilt-free flavors that are just as delicious as they remembered."
HighKey's highly anticipated Protein Cereal will be available on the HighKey website and Amazon starting March 30. Stock up with a variety pack for $41.97 on the HighKey website or purchase a single flavor on Amazon for $11.79. For more information on HighKey visit www.highkey.com.
About HighKey
Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to close the gap between better-for-you food trends and amazing taste so that cravers experience FOMO NO MO'! Unsatisfied with the low-carb products available on the market, the founders developed their own. HighKey products include their droolworthy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which have over 8k reviews and are the #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookies on Amazon, Instant Hot Cereal, Baking Mixes, Sugar Substitutes and more. Every product is gluten-free, grain-free and contains no more than 4 grams of net carbs per serving. Whether you're digging through the cabinet for treats or digging through your purse for crumbs, HighKey's got your back with snacks that taste just like you're eating the original - minus the extra carbs and the guilt. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.
