The hottest U.S. markets, where homes are selling the fastest, are mostly in the Midwest - Homes sold in the U.S. during the second week of June typically stayed on the market for 22 days, the fastest pace since June 2018. - Columbus, Cincinnati and Kansas City are the hottest large markets, with homes being snapped up in less than a week. The slowest-moving for-sale markets are in New York, Miami and Atlanta.