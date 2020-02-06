The dip reflects the slower market last spring, but a historic inventory shortage may put more money in sellers' pockets in 2020 as we enter home shopping season - The share of U.S. homes that sold for more than their list price in 2019 fell to 19.9%, the lowest annually since 2016. - Even with a significant cooldown from previous years, the California Bay Area remains the most competitive housing market in the country. - Homes that sold above list last year typically brought in $5,100 more than the asking price, down from $5,500 the year before.