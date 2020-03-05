VANCOUVER, Wash., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubb, a developer of cutting-edge event management technology, today announces that it has partnered with Evia Events, an event tech company offering complete digital event and media distribution solutions, to support the events industry in pivoting to virtual events solutions to minimize the impact to attendees and sponsors effected by recent event cancellations.
Organizers put a large investment into developing the content for their events and it's important to be able share that content globally, providing solutions for engagement even when attendees are unable to attend a live event or in the case of an event cancellation.
Hubb's attendee facing, web-based tools combined with Evia's revolutionary SMART new Evia Player™, allow event organizers to harness the value of the content they've already created. Evia can also help produce and distribute content for organizers who don't have those capabilities in-house. This solution lets organizers keep the momentum of in-person events and combine it with a highly engaging virtual experience.
"When you have long standing partners that you've integrated with in the past to provide creative solutions, it makes helping our customers at a point of crisis much easier as we already have a proven combined solution that solves the needs of organizers who need a virtual or hybrid solution," said Allison Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "Event organizers want to provide value to attendees and offer a way for them to maintain sales momentum, and together with Evia, we can provide a way for them to do that."
Hubb's attendee facing web-based tools include an attendee schedule builder, where attendees can build their schedule ahead of the event, save favorites and easily find and view content, including videos and presentations; and Hubb Meetings lets attendees book 1x1 meetings with other attendees, product experts or sponsors—these meetings can happen onsite or virtually using an online collaboration tool.
Make your event content available to attendees who can't make it onsite with on-demand videos. The intelligent, cloud based Evia Player™ makes your content more accessible, noticeable and engaging. Increase attendee engagement with video content that is SMART– searchable, multilingual, accessible, ready and targeted. Features like moderated chat and the ability to instantly share snippets on social media, mean that viewers stay engaged with your content—and your brand—even in the event of a last-minute cancellation.
"Accessibility, inclusion and shareability are powerful benefits of the Evia Player™," said Hilary Laney, CEO of Evia. "When we combine these features with Hubb's powerful event content management platform, we're able to provide a turn-key solution that enables event organizers to leverage valuable content for long-term success."
About Hubb
Hubb is event management technology for the meetings and events industry. By collecting, managing and marketing event content more efficiently, Hubb powers impactful, personalized attendee experiences. Our platform streamlines event management, highlights profitable insights and improves meeting and event ROI. Through meetings automation, Hubb helps enterprises drive business growth. Hubb's cloud-based software platform is built from the ground up by event-management veterans and is designed to support the meetings and content needs for the entire event portfolio. Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit www.hubb.me.
About Evia
Evia, with locations in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, offers complete digital event and media distribution solutions to companies of all sizes. Evia has evolved over the past 25 years to serve the needs of a growing number of clients interested in harnessing the power of video to engage audiences. Today, Evia serves hundreds of clients including Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft and Tableau, providing digital event solutions at events across the globe.
