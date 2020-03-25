BELLEVUE, Wash., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, the world's first-ever continuous compliance SaaS, today announced it has closed nearly $3 million in new funding. The round, with participation from more than 15 angel investors, will be used to scale up Hyperproof's operations, invest in R&D and accelerate marketing and sales activities.
With the appearance of COVID-19, many organizations have had to slow down their compliance work. This at a time when compliance needs are greater than ever due to fully remote workforces, new attack vectors and more frequent exchanges of personal high impact information due to urgent healthcare needs. With the social distancing guidelines put in place by the United States government and the face-to-face nature of compliance work, the industry is now facing unprecedented choices about how to responsibly run their businesses without the assurances that they require. Hyperproof's new features include remote assessment capabilities that will help compliance teams and auditors operate effectively, especially in the era of remote work.
Hyperproof announces innovative new remote assessment capabilities:
- Hyperproof now features tight integration with video-conferencing services, beginning with Zoom. Organizations can now collaborate on their compliance programs, controls, and evidence remotely. Conferences can be linked and stored back into Hyperproof's system of record so that each organization is protected against compliance risk at this critical time.
Hyperproof delivers efficiency-enhancing Crosswalk and JumpStart capabilities:
- Two new features, CrossWalk and JumpStart drive greater efficiency in compliance efforts by allowing organizations to do work once and re-use that work across multiple frameworks. Hyperproof has mapped out the relationships between requirements in different compliance frameworks and identified related controls. These capabilities help users eliminate duplicative work while meeting multiple compliance standards.
To support U.S. organizations in these uncertain times, Hyperproof is offering its cloud compliance services at no cost:
- Compliance officers are facing new obstacles around data privacy-related compliance as they are forced to take immediate action in response to the pandemic. Organizations now have access to two starter programs focused on privacy mandates passed in the U.S. and EU; the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Hyperproof is making these programs available due to the increasing amount of personally identifiable information that needs to be exchanged at record speeds in order to protect our communities.
"Compliance with data privacy regulations can feel like an additional burden—especially as we all work quickly to protect our communities," says Craig Unger, CEO, and founder of Hyperproof. "As organizations take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, new compliance challenges emerge, so it's important to remain diligent. We aim to ease the burdens of compliance that weigh on organizations so that its leaders can focus on what's needed most—responding to the many facets of this crisis and running their business."
For more information about Hyperproof and the free subscription offer, please visit: https://hyperproof.io and https://hyperproof.io/compliant-together
About Hyperproof:
Hyperproof is the first-ever continuous compliance SaaS designed to give compliance professionals the ability to easily collect evidence (to verify the efficacy of internal controls) and collaborate with stakeholders to keep compliance controls up-to-date 365 days a year. Hyperproof not only reduces administrative work from compliance processes, it also helps organizations mitigate their risks on an ongoing basis -- which is especially important in a time when the regulatory environment is uncertain and cybersecurity risk is on the rise. Hyperproof is used by organizations large and small, including DigiCert, ATS Technology, Prime 8, Qorus and more. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io
