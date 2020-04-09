BELLEVUE, Wash., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, today announced it has brought the power of the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform together with industry-leading SAP® Ariba® solutions for spend management to help transform the source-to-contract process. By connecting ICM's advanced contract management capability with SAP's acclaimed spend and supplier intelligence, customers of SAP Ariba solutions will be able to streamline procurement processes, reduce supply chain risk and optimize supplier relationships.
The ICM platform is now available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. ICM provides enterprises with an intelligent and flexible contracting platform, now integrated with SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing solution, for execution in the SAP Ariba procurement workflow. The Icertis platform enables customers of SAP Ariba solutions to speed the creation, approval, negotiation and execution of sourcing contracts while remaining tightly integrated with the end-to-end procurement process. The integration improves visibility and reduces risk by establishing a single source of truth for all supplier contracts while improving efficiency and enhancing spend management with a complete view of supplier relationships.
"We're thrilled to work with SAP Ariba on reimagining the source-to-contract process to meet their customers' challenges in today's fast-moving and ever-changing markets," said Peter Boit, Chief Alliances Officer, Icertis. "Leading companies are looking to more effectively connect their commercial opportunities with their supply chain by building speed and agility into procurement. To achieve this, companies must reinvent their commercial foundation and put contracts at the center of their supplier relationships."
ICM's easy-to-use, intelligent contract management software transforms the foundation of commerce by turning contracts into valuable corporate assets. ICM is the born-in-the-cloud, enterprise-wide platform that supports all contract types. Using the new Icertis integration for SAP Ariba solutions built on the ICM platform, enterprises can synchronize supplier data and contract details during a sourcing event to easily create requisitions, purchase orders and invoices, helping to ensure cash flow complies with corporate plans.
AI-Powered Digitization
The integration of ICM with SAP Ariba solutions helps eliminate the need for duplicate data entry across multiple applications, helping to improve adoption and limit maverick contracting. ICM also helps identify and assess contract risk across supplier and sell-side agreements by automatically tracking commitments, expiries, deviations and other contract obligations.
By leveraging ICM's embedded artificial intelligence (AI) tools and AI applications that transform contracts into strategic assets, customers can digitize legacy supplier contracts, import third-party contracts at scale and analyze past vendor negotiation history to gain insights for improvement. Once digitized, data can then flow between the two systems, allowing buyers to optimize contract performance.
Icertis is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
Learn more about the Icertis integration for SAP Ariba solutions at https://www.icertis.com/contract-management-software/integrations/sap-ariba/. For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.
About Icertis
Icertis, a leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Sanofi to manage 6.5 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. Today, the analyst-validated industry leader serves 5 of the top 10 most valuable companies, 5 of the top 8 pharmaceutical companies, 4 of the top 7 software companies, 3 of the top 5 manufacturing companies and 4 of the top 8 consulting services companies.
SAP, PartnerEdge and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
