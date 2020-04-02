JennyLife, a no-health-exam-required life insurance provider for women and moms seeking to protect their family’s financial stability, today announced it has secured $3.5 million in Series A funding for a total raise of $5 million, from CMFG Ventures (venture arm of CUNA Mutual Group) and undisclosed luminaries from within the insurance industry. For more facts about JennyLife and free resources visit www.jennylife.com and download the app, available on iOS and Google Play.