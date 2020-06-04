SEATTLE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JetClosing, the leader in digital real estate title and escrow settlement transactions, today announced the launch of its digital mortgage refinancing solution – designed for lenders, agents and homeowners – called JetClosing Refinance. The expanded offering is now available in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Washington.
"Even before COVID-19, we witnessed a significant increase in demand for technological solutions that streamlined title and escrow processes," said Dan Greenshields, CEO of JetClosing. "Now, JetClosing Refinance allows homeowners to refinance their investment to take advantage of historically low rates from the comfort and safety of their homes, eliminating the need for face-to-face interactions and adhering to the CDC's social distancing guidelines."
Key differentiators of JetClosing Refinance include:
- A competitive, all-inclusive flat fee rate with no "junk fees"
- Complimentary online and mobile notary for signing
- A fully remote team of title professionals prepared to offer high-touch service to JetClosing customers
- Free online rate calculator
- Robust website dashboard and mobile app offering real-time updates
- Easy API integration for lenders
- Insurance backed by a national underwriter with an "A" financial rating.
In addition to its new refinancing product, JetClosing offers a suite of digital title and escrow services via a cloud-based platform and mobile app.
"The impact of the pandemic on single-family real estate - especially in regard to mortgage rates and refinancing - has been tremendous. Lenders have not only been challenged by the sheer volume of refinancing orders, but also a need to fill these orders digitally," said Alan Chang, VP of title operations, JetClosing. "As a company, JetClosing was built to operate fully remotely, so expanding our refinancing product to give lenders and homeowners a secure digital workflow to fill these orders is a natural fit for us."
For more information about JetClosing Refinance, visit www.jetclosing.com/refi.
About JetClosing
JetClosing is the leading digital title and escrow company for real estate transactions. Through its innovative platform, JetClosing provides unprecedented transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the home closing process. With a presence in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Washington and Texas, JetClosing's team of veteran title professionals and technology leaders is expanding nationwide to provide digital title and escrow services to buyers, sellers, agents, lenders and investors. To learn more, visit www.jetclosing.com.
