MEMPHIS, Tenn. and BOTHELL, Wash., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Biologics and Astarte Biologics, together the leading provider of research- and clinical-grade human immune cells, blood products, and related services to the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced its rebranding to Cellero. The new Cellero brand better reflects the full capabilities of the organization, which serves customers across the entire cell and gene therapy lifecycle—from concept to cure. In 2018, Key Biologics and Astarte Biologics merged to establish a comprehensive product and service offering that provides researchers critical access to biomaterial products, and the new Cellero brand represents the synergy and broad capabilities of the combined organizations.
"We are very excited to announce the launch of Cellero and the comprehensive, end-to-end product and service line we offer to our customers," said Jeffrey Allen, CEO. "Regardless of where organizations are in the continuum of discovery through cure, they can trust Cellero to recruit common and hard-to-find blood donors, isolate and characterize specific immune cells, deliver high-volume pure blood products, execute early-stage contract research and discovery projects, and collect from patients for autologous and allogeneic therapies."
In conjunction with the launch of the new brand, Cellero has also announced the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art cell collection and CLIA-laboratory facility in Lowell, MA. The new facility, combined with the doubling of the company's capacity for collections at its Memphis site in late 2019, represent the completion of Phase One of Cellero's multi-year $50 million plan to invest in new facilities and capabilities to meet the growing demand for human cells for biopharmaceutical R&D and clinical development.
Allen continued, "Our mission is to fuel and accelerate advancements in the discovery, development, and administration of new treatments and cures. Our new facility in Lowell represents one of several steps to execute on this vision and meet the growing demand of our clinical and R&D customers for high-quality cell-based products. This new facility supports our commitment to sourcing and delivering a full range of fresh and frozen GMP-grade biomaterials to some of the most cutting-edge biopharmaceutical companies in Massachusetts, Europe, and elsewhere around the world. Even more exciting is that our new location will also provide apheresis collections for patients in the greater New England area, establishing Cellero as a critical player in the local community supporting patients receiving innovative, life-changing cell therapies."
The new 5,000 square foot facility in Lowell boasts state of the art collection stations utilizing TerumoBCT Spectra Optias for optimal blood collection and superior donor/patient safety and comfort. In addition to the collection suites, a CLIA-licensed laboratory is situated onsite to ensure the highest quality, most efficient operations for Cellero's donors, patients, and customers.
With locations in Seattle, Memphis, and Lowell, Cellero is able to quickly and reliably supply fresh and frozen leukapheresis products to customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition to research and clinical leukapheresis products, the company offers cell characterization and processing services to support cell therapy manufacturers as well as cell-based research tools and services for drug discovery.
ABOUT CELLERO
Cellero is the most comprehensive end-to-end provider of donor and patient collection services, biomaterials, characterized immune cells, and custom research and clinical laboratory services for companies developing new drugs and therapies.
Cellero leverages immunology research expertise and coast-to-coast collection facilities and distribution centers to service academic and biopharmaceutical researchers around the world. Visit www.cellero.com to learn how Cellero can be your partner in discovery and development.
