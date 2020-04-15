BELLEVUE, Wash., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced that Western Sydney University has deployed Nintex Promapp®, the visual process mapping and management capability of the Nintex Process Platform, to improve and manage business processes, underpin business continuity and provide for a first-class student experience from initial entry enquiry through to alumni.
Western Sydney University is a world-class institution, globally recognized for its research strengths and innovations in teaching. Ranked in the top two per cent of universities in the world, Western Sydney University is an Australian multi-campus university, located in the Greater Western region of Sydney.
The decision to select Nintex Promapp follows the university's need for greater visibility and ownership of processes, and to encourage university-wide collaboration between teams.
"We recognized a need for change and improvement as our approach to process management was fragmented; tacit knowledge was stored in people's heads, and information and processes were housed locally in Microsoft Visio, Excel and Word files," says Steve Marsh, Business Improvement Manager, Project Management Office - Division of Finance and Resources, Western Sydney University.
"There was a lack of clear ownership of processes, a lack of visibility and collaboration, and often insufficient clarity about who did what, when and how. We recognized a need for a solution which could standardize our approach to documenting processes and lay the foundation for ongoing continuous improvement."
Western Sydney University selected Nintex Promapp based on its ease of use, feature-rich functionality, and the capability for individual groups to independently capture and manage their own end-to-end processes, with the aim to ultimately automate workflows within a robust governance framework. An important value add is the ability to easily share processes across the entire organization, and to use Nintex Promapp's feedback functionality to identify opportunities for ongoing improvement.
"We want to create a culture of continuous improvement across Western Sydney University. Nintex Promapp provides that opportunity by enabling teams to consistently map their processes, facilitating increased visibility, ownership, and collaboration. Simplicity - and a platform which is highly intuitive - were key factors in choosing Nintex Promapp," says Marsh.
Nintex Promapp has been rolled out across 17 business units at Western Sydney University and has been adopted to support the rollout of a new student management system.
"Our aim with Nintex Promapp is to continually improve the staff and student experience by having processes that are accessible, clear and well-understood," concludes Marsh.
