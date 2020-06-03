REDMOND, Wash., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of construction of LMC Marymoor, a luxury mixed-use apartment community located just northeast of popular Marymoor Park.
The three-building midrise community, which will consist of 450 apartment homes and 37,000 square feet of retail space, will offer a tranquil, park-like setting only moments away from city conveniences and transit options. First move-ins are anticipated for early 2022.
"Redmond continues to be one of the most sought-after markets in the Seattle metro area, as it boasts great schools, a small-town vibe and access to well-paying jobs," said Brad Reisinger, division president for LMC. "We were especially excited to develop this site as the recent rezoning provided a blank canvas for our team to create a truly unique living option for our future residents."
Situated at 17609 Northeast 70th Street, LMC Marymoor will put residents in position to take advantage of 640-acre Marymoor Park and its wide variety of attractions, including the region's premier off-leash dog area and numerous sports and recreation fields. Additionally, the nearby East Lake Sammamish Trail provides connections to Issaquah, Bellevue and Seattle. Residents will be steps from a Whole Foods Market and less than a mile from Redmond Town Center, a mixed-use shopping and entertainment development with more than 110 shops and restaurants.
Residents will also enjoy premium transportation access, as the community sits across the street from the SE Redmond Link Light Rail Station, which is under construction, and close to key thoroughfares Redmond Way, State Route 520 and East Lake Sammamish Parkway. This will enable rapid access to the city's prime tech sector, as Redmond stakes claim as the home of Microsoft and Nintendo. Other major tech employers such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and SpaceX have large presences in the area.
"Our goal was to blend the best of urban and suburban living options into this community's design," said Brad Machat, senior development manager for LMC. "LMC Marymoor will provide residents the podium-style, highly amenitized apartment homes they expect in modern urban communities while offering the open space and ample outdoor amenities of a suburban garden-style community."
LMC Marymoor will consist of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 450 to 1,400 square feet. Apartment interiors will be delivered with modern finishes such as quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, wood-style flooring and tile shower surrounds. The majority of homes will include walk-in closets and additional storage.
The community will offer a vast array of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a large outdoor gathering zone featuring a pool, hot tub, barbecue grills, cabanas, sports and lounging areas. This is one of many zones that stem from the central promenade, which also includes community gardens and multiple play areas. Additionally, an expansive coworking lounge, fix-it lounge and bike repair area open to the promenade.
Indoor amenities include a sky lounge, which opens to a large rooftop deck with a board room for private dining and private deck overlooking the central promenade. The community also features a large game room and club room with an entertaining kitchen open to the pool area. Fitness-focused residents will have access to a full-size training facility with cardio, free weights and CrossFit options. The training facility will look out over the East Lake Sammamish Trail where residents can continue their fitness outdoors. Pet-owing residents will benefit from an indoor pet-grooming room, outdoor regional path and access to Marymoor Park's pet park, the largest in the region.
As a participant in the city's 1% for the arts program, LMC Marymoor will feature extensive artwork from several local artists, including an integrated mural wrapping the entire northern building. The community will also display an additional mural along with sculptural and interactive art installations throughout the community. LMC Marymoor marks LMC's ninth development in the Seattle metropolitan area and first in Redmond. LMC is also currently constructing The Bower in nearby Kirkland and Ovation in downtown Seattle.
