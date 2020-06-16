BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today recognized 14 customer organizations across multiple categories with 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards, announced the 2020 Nintex Champion, and provided three Nintex partner organizations with a 2020 Nintex Partner Award in Business Transformation including Pacific BPA, System RKK, and Synergi.
The 2020 Nintex Champion receiving top honors in this year's awards program is Zoom Video Communications, Inc. for the company's ability to rapidly automate its new customer order process during a time so critical to supporting remote workers. Zoom leveraged Nintex Workflow Cloud's easy-to-use and powerful capabilities to streamline and digitize its sales order process. With this Nintex digital solution, Zoom automated 90 percent of its channel-driven orders, saving 15 man-hours per day and helping Zoom customers more quickly use their enterprise video communications platform.
2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners, promoted online at https://www.nintex.com/solution-innovation-awards-2020/, by category include:
Regional Transformation Leaders
- AMER: Lands' End AND McCormick & Company
- APAC: AngloGold Ashanti Australia
- EMEA: Babcock
Successful Cloud Working and Transformation
- Ciena Corporation
Game Changing Solution-Specific Deployments
- Improved Sales Performance with Nintex Drawloop: Cars.com
- Achieved Process Excellence with Nintex Promapp®: Woolworths Group
- Enhanced Customer Experience with Rapid Automation (Nintex Workflow or Nintex RPA): Red River Bank
Public Sector Standout
- Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) New Zealand
Industry Breakthroughs
- Engineering and Manufacturing: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
- Financial Services: GM Financial
- Non-Profit: NAACP Empowerment Programs
Business Continuity
- National Gallery Singapore
"It's awe-inspiring to see what Nintex customers are able to achieve with our suite of process management and automation capabilities," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "We congratulate all the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners for improving the world of work across the globe."
The Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers and partners in early 2020. The awards recognize Nintex customers who have successfully achieved impactful results leveraging the breadth of capabilities with the Nintex Process Platform. The Business Transformation category of the 2020 Nintex Partner Awards program recognizes Nintex Partners for top customer entries in this year's Solution Innovation Awards program. The official 2020 Nintex Partner Awards program announcement will be issued in mid-July 2020.
To learn more about the success organizations across every industry are reporting with Nintex, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.
