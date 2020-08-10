SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasili Nassar never imagined his pet nutrition company would grow at such a rapid pace. June and July 2020, despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, will be the best sales months ever for Boss Dog Brand® Inc., the company he began in late 2018. In less than two years, the Seattle based entrepreneur launched six gut health products for dogs and cats at record speed across multiple product segments: Greek Style Frozen Yogurt, Raw Goat Milk, Freeze Dried Raw Diet, Boss ProPuffs®, Boss ProBalls® and soon his first foray into pet hard goods with the Boss ProPaws® Treat Tray. For Vasili, "The future looks bright. We're focusing on what's important and keeping things in perspective, despite the coronavirus."
Vasili focuses on narrow segments, where he can bring products that have added-value, but also stand a fair chance to succeed and flourish. Every ingredient in all his products are purpose-driven and everything is environmentally sourced, with the main focus on pasture to package concepts.
Still, starting a business is never easy and Vasili operates on the philosophy that patience is a virtue. He often tells others with a slight grin on his face, "The process is meant to be painful, especially, if you're doing it right." This mindset has kept Boss Dog®'s economic viability strong. Much of his business acumen comes from his previous experience as the founder of a then and now multi-million dollar Greek yogurt company, which is sold all over the world.
The company's recent sales have fought off negative financial pressures consistent with any new startup. It is with this knowledge of the company's performance during these challenging times, that Vasili is confident the company is in a very strong position to grow.
In its first year of business in 2019, Boss Dog's® goal was market share acquisition at all costs, which included retailer assistance in placement of branded freezers. Vasili successfully placed 250 freezers across pet specialty channels in North America, which opened up market share immediately.
Boss Dog® began out of necessity, when the entrepreneur adopted a 160-pound dog named Kelby, who was fussy and would eat very little. Vasili fed his new canine every major dog food brand on the market, but the pup refused everything. It was at this moment, Vasili realized there was a lack of quality pet products. He also noticed there were not many foods that offered digestive health nutrition in the form of probiotics, along with essential vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
You can learn more at www.bossdogbrand.com.The company is also considering near future and long-term funding rounds to achieve business milestones. Preliminary interest in the company can be directed to basel@bossdogbrand.com
Contact:
Mary Tan
Whisker Media
Email: mary@whiskermedia.com
Cell: 612-209-3303
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.