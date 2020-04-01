SEATTLE, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced a lineup of webinars that will address the impact of COVID-19 on the private markets, specifically private equity (PE), venture capital (VC) and emerging technology sectors. Powered by data from the PitchBook Platform and research published by PitchBook analysts, each webinar will discuss the long- and short-term effects of the economic slowdown brought on by COVID-19.
Download PitchBook's latest research here:
- COVID-19, the Sell-Everything Trade, and the Impact on Private Markets
- The Ripple Effects of COVID-19 on Emerging Technologies
- COVID-19's Influence on the US PE Market
- COVID-19's Influence on the VC Market
The webinar schedule is as follows:
PitchBook Webinar: COVID-19 – Assessing the impact on private equity
- What: Join PitchBook analysts and leading private equity professionals for a frank and forward-looking discussion on COVID-19's impact on the US PE market and how GPs and LPs are dealing with the recent economic crisis.
- When: Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM PDT
- To register: Click here.
- To download the corresponding Analyst Note: Click here.
PitchBook Webinar: Understanding cashflow management for the private markets – Allocation construction
- What: In the next installment of the ongoing PitchBook Benchmarks webinar series, PitchBook analysts will discuss how LPs can better manage uncalled commitments and their overall allocation to the private markets.
- When: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM PDT
- To register: Click here.
- To download the corresponding Analyst Note: Click here.
PitchBook Webinar: COVID-19 – Assessing the impact on VC and emerging technology sectors
- What: Join PitchBook analysts for a discussion on COVID-19's ripple effects on emerging technologies and how the crisis is affecting VC and the startup ecosystem.
- When: Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM PDT
- To register: Click here.
- To download the corresponding Analyst Note: Click here.
For more information about PitchBook webinars, click here.
