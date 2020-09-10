WHITE SALMON, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagetech Avionics, an innovative technology company providing industry-leading safety solutions for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), announced today that it has significantly expanded its international reach through new agreements with a network of leading resellers.
"Small to mid-size UAVs represent one of the fastest growth segments in the UAS industry, and many now require or will require transponders for collision avoidance and situational awareness," explained Tom Furey, CEO of Sagetech Avionics. "We've signed new representatives to provide localized sales support as military and civil drone manufacturers' transponder needs grow worldwide. We look forward to productive sales relationships with all of our newly-appointed partners."
Beginning immediately, the following resellers are available to answer product inquiries and take orders:
India
Apollo Micro Systems
Israel
FMS Aerospace
Italy
Eurolink Systems
Italy
Milano Systems
Mexico
Decsef Sistemas
South Korea
W.I. Engineering Co. Ltd.
Singapore
Oriens Group
Spain
Aerogenix
Spain
UAV Navigation
Spain
Embention
Turkey
BSM Teknoloji Ltd.
Sagetech Avionics will continue to build out its reseller network in the months and years ahead. For complete reseller details, visit the Sagetech Avionics website.
About Sagetech Avionics
Sagetech Avionics improves flight situational awareness and ensures the safe operation of unmanned aerial systems in controlled airspace. Sagetech delivers the world's most reliable, certifiable miniature transponders for civil and military applications, serving for more than a decade with 1.5 million flight hours in harsh environments. Sagetech transponders are standard or optional equipment on most production small and medium UAVs. Learn more at www.sagetech.com.
