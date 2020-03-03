- New System is Capable of Real-Time Autonomous Interpretation of Physician-Patient Encounters, Removing Human Reviewer - At Launch, Saykara is the Only AI-Powered Healthcare Voice Assistant That can Simultaneously Operate Ambiently (No Voice Commands) and Autonomously Listen to and Capture Meaning From an Entire Physician-Patient Conversation - Processing 12,000 Physician-Patient Encounters Each Month Across 18 Healthcare Specialties, Saykara Continues to Outpace the Broader Healthcare Voice Assistant Market