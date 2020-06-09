BELLEVUE, Wash., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAN, a regional leader in pediatric rehabilitative therapy, is launching a new Statewide Telehealth initiative, ICANational. ICAN's history of a comprehensive and innovative clinic experience providing speech, occupational and physical therapy will now be accessible to every child in Washington State, due to this pioneering telehealth platform.
ICANational is the first step in a national effort to expand ICAN's reach, and to ensure every child has best in class care. ICANational uses a HIPAA compliant Zoom platform and ensures children can safely and effectively receive treatment regardless of location, schedule and transportation needs. ICANational also facilitates safe and effective treatment for high risk patients who cannot safely receive care in traditional facilities due to being immunocompromised.
ICAN has two physical locations in Bellevue, Washington and has recognized the need for services outside of the Seattle Metro area. Turning adversity into opportunity, ICANational is the evolution of a set of telehealth programs initially designed in response to COVID-19, to ensure current patients could continue care. After consistent patient satisfaction and outcomes similar to in clinic scores, ICAN turned their telehealth sessions into a comprehensive program that's now accessible for all Washingtonians.
ICANational reduces the patient caregiver travel time, decreases burden on siblings, creates increased availability for therapy within family's schedules, and provides opportunity for children in rural areas with limited access to comprehensive care. With the child in their natural environment, ICANational can target the same number of goals as in a clinical setting. Involving the parent or caregiver allows for increased carryover toward goals and ultimately faster progression of skills.
To learn more about ICANational: www.ICANational.com
Contact: Renee Pillo, renee@i-can.center
About ICAN:
ICAN is a therapist owned and operated multidisciplinary clinic located in Bellevue, Washington. We are committed to the best hope and future for children and families affected by autism and neurodevelopmental disorders around the world, serving a diverse population ages birth to 21 years. Our physical location consists of a multidisciplinary team that includes psychologists, mental health counselors, nurse practitioners, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, behavior analysts, behavior technicians and more. In our 10 years of operation we have provided services to over 2000 families with innovative, caring, and compassionate people. We are an organization that is committed to professionalism, teamwork, growth and fun.
